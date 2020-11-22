Europe

Erdogan says Turkey Sees itself a Part of Europe 

By Reuters
November 22, 2020 09:35 AM
Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan takes part in a video conference during the G20 Leaders' Summit 2020 hosted by Saudi Arabia,…
FILE - Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan takes part in a video conference during the G-20 Leaders' Summit 2020 hosted by Saudi Arabia, in Istanbul, Turkey, Nov. 21, 2020. (Presidential Press Office/Handout via Reuters)

ISTANBUL - Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Sunday that his country, an official candidate for European Union membership, sees itself as an inseparable part of Europe but will not give in to attacks and double standards. 

"We see ourselves as an inseparable part of Europe... However this does not mean that we will bow down to overt attacks to our country and nation, veiled injustices and double standards," Erdogan said in a speech to the members of its AK Party. 

Turkey's drilling activities in a disputed part of the eastern Mediterranean have raised tensions with the EU as Turkey locked in a dispute with and Greece and Cyprus over the extent of their continental shelves and hydrocarbon resources. 

EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said this month that Turkey's rhetoric on Cyprus was aggravating tensions with the EU and Ankara had to understand that its behaviour was "widening its separation" from the bloc. 

The EU will discuss Turkey's pursuit of natural gas exploration in contested waters in the eastern Mediterranean at their next summit in December, German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Thursday. 

"We do not believe that we have any problems with countries or institutions that cannot be solved through politics, dialogue and negotiations," Erdogan said. 

Erdogan, connected to the event through videolink, said that the EU should keep its promises regarding the migrants issue and making Turkey a full member of the bloc. He was referring to a 2016 deal under which Ankara curbed migrant entries into Europe in exchange for financial help and visa-free travel in the Schengen region. 

Turkey recently extended the seismic survey work being carried out by its Oruc Reis ship in a disputed part of the eastern Mediterranean until Nov. 29, according to a naval notice. 

Related Stories

Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan speaks following a cabinet meeting in Ankara, Nov. 17, 2020.
Middle East
Turkey's Erdogan Promises Human Rights Reforms
Analysts say President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s move is in anticipation of increased scrutiny during Biden era
Dorian Jones
By Dorian Jones
Thu, 11/19/2020 - 12:09 PM
Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan reviews a guard of honor with Turkish Cypriot leader Ersin Tatar upon his arrival in northern Nicosia, Cyprus, Nov. 15, 2020.
Europe
Erdogan Visits Breakaway Northern Cyprus after Ally Wins Vote
Turkish President Erdogan visits breakaway Northern Cyprus to meet its newly elected leader who backs his call for a 'two-state' solution to the divided island's five-decade conflict if UN-mediated talks yield no results
Reuters logo
By Reuters
Sun, 11/15/2020 - 09:37 AM
Demonstrators hold a sign reading "Respect for our prophet is respect for all mankind" during a demonstration protesting the…
Europe
Turkish Officials Lash Out at Cartoon Depicting Erdogan
Latest cartoon from satirical magazine Charlie Hebdo comes as tensions between France and Turkey have spiked
VOA logo
By VOA News
Wed, 10/28/2020 - 02:51 PM
Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan speaks during a news conference, in Ankara, Turkey, Monday, Oct. 26, 2020. Erdogan, who…
Europe
Erdogan Calls for Boycott of French Goods
Tensions between the two NATO allies has been on the rise in recent months
VOA logo
By VOA News
Mon, 10/26/2020 - 02:52 PM
Reuters logo
By
Reuters

Latest News

Europe

Bodies of Man and His Slave Unearthed from Ashes at Pompeii

The casts of what are believed to have been a rich man and his male slave fleeing the volcanic eruption of Vesuvius nearly 2…
Europe

UNHCR, EU Slam Greece Over Migrant Pushbacks, Abuse

Migrants watch smoke rising from a fire inside a refugee camp on the eastern Aegean island of Samos, Greece, Wednesday, Nov. 11…
Europe

Americans Who Foiled Attempted Attack on Train Are Back in Paris to Testify

Alek Skarlatos, center right, Anthony Sadler, right, Mark Moogalian, left, and their lawyer Thibault de Montbrial, center left,…
Europe

Canary Islands Migrant Situation Described as ‘Powder Keg’ 

Migrants from a group of 1334 rescued from different boats remain in the port of Arguineguin while being cared for by the…
Economy & Business

France Postpones Black Friday Shopping Day By One Week

A woman walks his dog past a closed shop on sale during the second national lockdown as part of the measures to fight a second…