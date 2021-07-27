Europe

EU: 70% of Adults in Bloc Now Have at Least One COVID Vaccination

By VOA News
July 27, 2021 11:06 AM
EU Commission President von der Leyen delivers a statement on EU's vaccine strategy, in Brussels
European Commission President Ursula Von der Leyen said that, after falling behind early in its vaccination program, the EU’s “catch-up process has been very successful.

European Union leaders said Tuesday that 70% of adult residents have now received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, hitting the target they set for the end of July.
 
Speaking to reporters in Brussels, European Commission President Ursula Von der Leyen said 57% of all adults in the EU are now fully vaccinated. She said these numbers put Europe among the world leaders.
 
Von der Leyen said that, after falling behind early in its vaccination program, the EU’s “catch-up process has been very successful — but we need to keep up the effort.”
 
She said the Delta variant of the virus that causes COVID-19 “is very dangerous. I therefore call on everyone — who has the opportunity — to be vaccinated. For their own health and to protect others.” She said the EU will continue to provide sufficient volumes of vaccine.
 
The Reuters news agency reports the EU hopes to have 70% of all adults fully vaccinated by the end of the summer and the current statistics indicate that goal is within reach.
 
From her Twitter account, EU Health Commissioner Stella Kyriakides called on all citizens to “trust the science” and get vaccinated to protect themselves and those around them.

 

Related Stories

FILE - A young woman is administered her first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, at a vaccination site set up in a shopping mall on the outskirts of Rome, Italy, June 1, 2021.
Europe
Europe Makes New Vaccination Push to Counter Rising COVID Cases
Continent’s rise in coronavirus infections forces more governments to find ways to coerce the unvaccinated, mainly in their twenties and thirties, to get inoculated
Jamie Dettmer
By Jamie Dettmer
Mon, 07/26/2021 - 09:46 AM
FILE - School children attend a COVID-19 saliva test in a primary school in Nice, France.
COVID-19 Pandemic
European Countries Evenly Split on COVID Jabs for Teenagers
Sixteen countries, including France and Italy, are now vaccinating children above the age of 12 or plan to do so, while 17 countries have decided against, or will only jab teenagers, if they have serious underlying health conditions
Jamie Dettmer
By Jamie Dettmer
Thu, 07/08/2021 - 02:14 PM
Doctor Christoph Borch holds a document as an example of a digital vaccination passport (CovPass) during a media event at the…
COVID-19 Pandemic
Germany to Lower Travel Restrictions on 5 European Neighbors 
Britain, Portugal, Russia, India and Nepal downgraded from 'areas of variant concern' to 'high-incidence areas,' meaning travelers from those countries may or may not have to enter quarantine depending on certain factors 
VOA logo
By VOA News
Tue, 07/06/2021 - 08:26 AM
People gather in front of the Trevi fountain in Rome, Monday, June 28, 2021. Italians took off their face masks and breathed a…
COVID-19 Pandemic
Delta Variant Risks Spoiling Europe’s Hope of a Return to Normality
Family delights in each other’s company on a vacation they hope will exorcise the ghost of the pandemic past
Jamie Dettmer
By Jamie Dettmer
Fri, 07/02/2021 - 05:14 AM
VOA logo
By
VOA News

Latest News

Europe

EU: 70% of Adults in Bloc Now Have at Least One COVID Vaccination

EU Commission President von der Leyen delivers a statement on EU's vaccine strategy, in Brussels
Europe

German Officials Warn of 'Extreme Danger’ After Chemical Plant Explosion

Smoke billows following an explosion in Leverkusen, Germany
Europe

Volunteers Pitch in to Fight Russia's Raging Forest Fires

Maxim Yefremov, member of volunteers crew adjusts his gas mask as he mops up spot fires at Gorny Ulus area west of Yakutsk,…
Europe

Russia Blocks Website of Jailed Opposition Leader Navalny

This handout picture provided by the Babushkinsky district court on February 12, 2021, shows Russian opposition leader Alexei…
Europe

Europe Makes New Vaccination Push to Counter Rising COVID Cases

FILE - A young woman is administered her first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, at a vaccination site set up in a shopping mall on the outskirts of Rome, Italy, June 1, 2021.