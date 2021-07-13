Europe

EU Agrees on Infrastructure Plan to Rival China’s New Silk Road  

By Jamie Dettmer
July 13, 2021 08:02 AM
European High Representative of the Union for Foreign Affairs Josep Borrell addresses a joint press conference after a Foreign…
European High Representative of the Union for Foreign Affairs Josep Borrell addresses a joint press conference after a Foreign Affairs Council meeting at the EU headquarters in Brussels on July 12, 2021.

European Union foreign ministers agreed Monday on an ambitious global infrastructure plan linking Europe to the world. 
  
The infrastructure scheme is designed to rival Chinese President Xi Jinping's Belt and Road Initiative, which Western governments fear encourages countries to take on large Chinese loans that can then be leveraged by Beijing for political purposes.   

German Foreign minister Heiko Maas (L) talks with Crotian Foreign minister Gordan Grlic Radman (R) during a Foreign Affairs…
German Foreign minister Heiko Maas (L) talks with Crotian Foreign minister Gordan Grlic Radman (R) during a Foreign Affairs Council meeting at the EU headquarters in Brussels on July 12, 2021.

“We see China using economic and financial means to increase its political influence everywhere in the world. It's useless moaning about this, we must offer alternatives,” German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas told Reuters as the foreign ministers’ summit concluded in Brussels. 
  
Brussels has already inked partnership deals with India and Japan to coordinate transport, energy and digital projects connecting Europe and Asia. Tokyo and New Delhi have also voiced worries about Chinese infrastructure loans making poorer countries beholden to Beijing and have warned about Beijing using commerce as a tool for statecraft and a means to expand political clout. 
  
Montenegro, a member of NATO and a candidate to join the EU, is cited by Western diplomats as the latest casualty of what they call China’s “debt-trap diplomacy.” The Balkan country borrowed nearly $1 billion from China in 2014 to fund a Chinese-built 41-kilometer stretch of highway outside the capital, Podgorica. The loan has driven Montenegro deep into debt and is threatening to wreck its economy. 
  
The EU infrastructure plan mirrors a similar pledge the Group of Seven richest democracies made last month to back infrastructure partnerships, using Western development bank loans and first-loss guarantees to private companies, to rival the Belt and Road Initiative, often nicknamed the New Silk Road.   

A map illustrating China's silk road economic belt and the 21st century maritime silk road, or the so-called "One Belt, One Road" megaproject, is displayed at the Asian Financial Forum in Hong Kong, China, Jan. 18, 2016.
FILE - A map illustrating China's silk road economic belt and the 21st century maritime silk road, or the so-called "One Belt, One Road" megaproject, is displayed at the Asian Financial Forum in Hong Kong, China, Jan. 18, 2016.

The West’s new assertiveness  
 
Monday’s initiative continues a recent phase of greater assertiveness by the EU towards China. It follows diplomatic efforts by US President Joe Biden to cajole European allies to take more aggressive action against China, including on forced labor practices, breaches of international trade rules as well as over what Washington sees as Beijing’s problematic global infrastructure financing schemes. 
 
And Mr. Biden has urged America’s European allies to shape a much more united defense of democracy and human rights. China’s crackdown on Hong Kong and on its Uyghur minority in the province of Xinjiang led in May to EU lawmakers stopping ratification of the Comprehensive Agreement on Investment, a trade deal between the EU and China which was signed just in December.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, European Council President Charles Michel, German Chancellor Angela Merkel,…
FILE - European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, European Council President Charles Michel, German Chancellor Angela Merkel, French President Macron and Chinese President Xi Jinping hold a video conference, Dec. 30, 2020.

The EU has imposed sanctions on Chinese officials for rights abuses, prompting retaliation by Beijing, which in turn penalized several EU lawmakers and officials. 
  
President Xi earlier this month said in a nationally televised speech marking the 100th anniversary of the Chinese Communist Party that Beijing would no longer listen to “sanctimonious preaching.”

Chinese President Xi Jinping waves next to Premier Li Keqiang and former president Hu Jintao at the end of the event marking…
Chinese President Xi Jinping waves next to Premier Li Keqiang and former president Hu Jintao at the end of the event marking the 100th founding anniversary of the Communist Party of China, on Tiananmen Square in Beijing, July 1, 2021.

He warned: “We will never allow anyone to bully, oppress or subjugate China. Anyone who dares try to do that will have their heads bashed bloody against the Great Wall of Steel forged by over 1.4 billion Chinese people.”  

Uneven approach 
  
The EU national governments are far from united in their thinking about China.  
 
German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President Emmanuel Macron are seeking to revive the stalled investment deal with China and have been emphasizing the need for cooperation with China, saying Beijing’s assistance is crucial for global efforts to reverse climate change and overcome the coronavirus pandemic. 
  
Luxembourg's foreign minister Jean Asselborn cautioned Monday against making China an adversary. 
  
Formally, the EU’s strategy towards China seeks to balance relations with Beijing and Washington. The approach focuses on tackling “specific challenges posed by China without pursuing an outright political confrontation,” said Grzegorz Stec, a EU-China expert in a paper for the Royal United Services Institute, a British research policy group. 

'Sinatra' doctrine   

He notes that a year ago EU diplomatic chief Josep Borrell “remarked that in managing its relationship with China the EU ‘should be like Frank Sinatra’ and pursue ‘my way,’” but he adds, “the Sinatra doctrine has faded over the past year” with debate under way over China taking place between EU member states. “The outcome may well be a more assertive Europe,” he says.  
 
Others want the Sinatra doctrine to fade faster. Lithuania and a group of smaller EU countries have been calling for at the adoption of a much tougher policy towards Beijing. 
  
Last week, Lithuania’s foreign minister, Gabrielius Landsbergis, complained of Franco-German dominance in deciding EU-China relations. Lithuanian President Gitanas Nausėda has called on European Council President Charles Michel to organize a strategic discussion on China among the 27 EU leaders. In a letter to Michel, first reported by Politico.eu, a Brussels-based new site, Nausėda said: “Regrettably, in recent years China has become less of a cooperating partner and more of an unfair competitor and a systemic rival.” 
  
Pepijn Bergsen, a research fellow at Britain’s Chatham House, says the EU is likely to continue to try to pursue a balancing act between Washington and Beijing for economic reasons and to avoid being drawn into a geo-political tussle. But he says it is a strategy that is unsustainable in the long run.  
 
“While wishing to remain neutral between the two is understandable, particularly from an economic perspective for countries such as Germany, this is likely to turn out to be a difficult balancing act,” he said in a paper released last week. 
  
This report includes information from Reuters and Politico.
 

Related Stories

FILE - European Council President Charles Michel speaks during a news conference in Brussels, July 15, 2020, after a virtual summit with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
South & Central Asia
With Eye on China, India and Europe to Restart Stalled Trade Talks
Navigating trade deal with Europe will be key test for New Delhi as it seeks alternatives to China
Anjana Pasricha
By Anjana Pasricha
Fri, 05/14/2021 - 08:50 AM
FILE PHOTO: China's President Xi Jinping is shown on a screen through digitally decorated glass during the World Internet…
VOA News on China
China Drives Wedges in Europe to Break Up US Proposed Alliance
Beijing is moving quickly by relying on two of its biggest foreign policy tools: trade and vaccines
Default Author Profile
By John Xie
Thu, 02/18/2021 - 06:19 PM
China’s Vaccine Diplomacy Aimed At Deepening Ties with Central and Eastern Europe
00:03:36
COVID-19 Pandemic
China’s Vaccine Diplomacy Aimed At Deepening Ties with Central and Eastern Europe
China is promising to provide its Sinovac vaccine to Central and Eastern European countries scrambling to obtain COVID-19 vaccinations for their populations
Default Author Profile
By Ardita Dunellari
Wed, 02/17/2021 - 03:31 AM
German Chancellor Angela Merkel gestures as she holds a video news conference with European Council President Charles Michel,…
VOA News on China
European Powers to Boost Asia Presence to Counter China
As China’s influence grows in the Indo-Pacific region, Germany and Britain will deploy naval resources as France plans to join US-Japanese amphibious training
VOA logo
By VOA News
Sat, 01/09/2021 - 03:01 AM
Jamie Dettmer
By
Jamie Dettmer

Latest News

Europe

EU Agrees on Infrastructure Plan to Rival China’s New Silk Road  

European High Representative of the Union for Foreign Affairs Josep Borrell addresses a joint press conference after a Foreign…
Press Freedom

Dutch Shooting Flags Risks for European Crime Reporters

HIs picture and flowers mark the spot where journalist Peter R. de Vries was shot in Amsterdam, Netherlands, Thursday, July 8,…
Europe

Racist Attacks on England's Black Soccer Players Condemned 

England's Bukayo Saka has his shot saved in the penalty shoot-out during the Euro 2020 soccer championship final match between England and Italy at Wembley Stadium in London, July 11, 2021.
COVID-19 Pandemic

Global COVID Cases Up for 4th Consecutive Week, WHO Says

FILE PHOTO: Bilateral meeting on the sidelines of annual World Health Assembly in Geneva
Europe

UN Human Rights Chief Calls for Action to End Systemic Racism

FILE - A demonstrator holds a placard reading "Racism Kills" during a Black Lives Matter protest in Berlin, Germany, July 2, 2021.