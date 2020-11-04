Europe

EU: Brexit Trade Talks Still Face 'Too Many Difficulties'

By Associated Press
November 04, 2020 03:55 PM
European Commission's Head of Task Force for Relations with the United Kingdom Michel Barnier talks to journalists as he leaves the EC headquarters in Brussels, Nov. 4, 2020.

BRUSSELS - With a deadline looming ever more menacingly, the European Union's chief negotiator on the post-Brexit trade deal with Britain on Wednesday publicly blamed London for a lack of progress in the two sides' belated attempt to reach an even rudimentary agreement.

"At this stage, there are still too many difficulties remaining on important topics," Michel Barnier said on his way to brief the envoys of the 27 member states.

In a Twitter comment later, Barnier said, "Despite EU efforts to find solutions, very serious divergences remain."

Britain's Chief negotiator David Frost walks down Downing Street in London, Oct. 19, 2020.

Britain's chief negotiator, David Frost, said he agreed that "wide divergences remain on some key issues."

"We continue to work to find solutions that fully respect U.K. sovereignty," Frost tweeted.

Barnier's comments threw a dampener on optimistic reports that progress was being made at a rapid pace on issues such as fisheries rights, one of three remaining major topics that need a compromise solution if a deal is to be found before Jan. 1, when a transition period in the Brexit divorce proceedings ends.

Barnier's stern words were in complete contradiction to the olive branch he offered London only two weeks ago after British Prime Minister Boris Johnson insisted that the EU and Barnier fundamentally had to change tack to continue the negotiations.

Both sides have been intensely negotiating since, but, as Barnier pointed out, to little effect.

The lack of progress on fisheries and on the need to have common regulatory standards and fair competition to make sure Britain won't undercut EU businesses has befuddled the negotiating teams for months, as both sides have been trying to strike a trade deal since the U.K. left the EU on Jan. 31.

Without a deal, trade between both sides would fundamentally change, and hundreds of thousands of jobs would be threatened on both sides, especially in nations close to Britain such as Ireland, France, Belgium and the Netherlands. Barnier insisted again Wednesday that the EU "is prepared for all scenarios."

In the trade negotiations, Britain wants to retain as many of the advantages of EU membership as possible without having to live by the bloc's rules. The EU is insisting on stringent trade regulations to avoid having a giant buccaneering trade partner on its doorstep that could freely undercut the bloc's state aid, social and environmental standards.

After negotiating in Brussels this week, the talks are set to move to London again in the coming days.

