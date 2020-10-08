Europe

EU to Buy Half-a-Million Remdesivir Doses

By VOA News
October 08, 2020 12:26 PM
A lab technician inspects filled vials of investigational coronavirus disease (COVID-19) treatment drug remdesivir at a Gilead…
A lab technician inspects filled vials of investigational coronavirus disease treatment drug remdesivir at a Gilead Sciences facility in La Verne, California, March 11, 2020.

The executive branch of the European Union announced Thursday it has signed a deal with pharmaceutical company Gilead to buy 500,000 treatment courses of Remdesivir, an antiviral drug shown to be effective in treating symptoms of COVID-19.

The European Commission, which has overseen joint purchases of vaccines for the European bloc, said there were 37 signatories to the agreement, including all EU countries, six Balkan candidate and potential EU members, Britain and other European Economic Area countries of Iceland, Liechtenstein and Norway.

No treatment has yet proved able to prevent serious illness after a coronavirus infection, but the antiviral drug, also known by its commercial name Veklury, has helped some COVID-19 patients recover faster. It is among the drugs being used to treat U.S. President Donald Trump, who tested positive for coronavirus last week.

Remdesivir was approved as a treatment for by the commission in July. There are reports of shortages of the drug among EU members because many countries in the region have seen a resurgence of COVID-19 in recent weeks.

The drug company said the agreement will allow countries to purchase the drug for immediate use and stockpiling needs.

European Commission spokesman Stefan De Keersmaecker said Thursday during a briefing that a coronavirus vaccine candidate being tested by drug maker Johnson and Johnson is in phase three of its clinical trials.

Keersmaecker says the commission has contracted with the pharmaceutical company to allow EU members to purchase enough of the vaccine, should it prove viable, to treat 200 million people, with the option of buying enough for 200 million more. 

 

Related Stories

Passengers wear face masks as they leave a train in the central train station in Frankfurt, Germany, Oct. 8, 2020.
COVID-19 Pandemic
Germany Sees 'Worrying' Jump in COVID-19 Cases 
Health officials say new COVID-19 cases are spreading at the fastest rate since April
VOA logo
By VOA News
Thu, 10/08/2020 - 09:32 AM
Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon attends First Minister's Questions in the Scottish Parliament in Edinburgh, Scotland,…
COVID-19 Pandemic
Scotland Latest to Introduce New COVID-19 Restrictions
As cases surge, first minister bans indoor alcohol consumption, limits restaurant hours
VOA logo
By VOA News
Wed, 10/07/2020 - 02:55 PM
A sign is pictured following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Manchester, Britain October 7, 2020. REUTERS…
Europe
COVID-19 Makes Science Harder as Britain Battles Over Best Strategy
Some top scientists are asking the government to adopt a 'herd immunity' approach, allowing people who are less likely to become ill to return to normal life
Jamie Dettmer
By Jamie Dettmer
Wed, 10/07/2020 - 02:20 PM
Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson visits the headquarters of Octopus Energy in London, Oct. 5, 2020.
COVID-19 Pandemic
Britain’s Johnson Says 'Tough Times Ahead' for Business as Pandemic Takes Toll
International movie theater company to temporarily close, 45,000 layoffs in Britain, US
VOA logo
By VOA News
Mon, 10/05/2020 - 12:37 PM
A lab technician inspects filled vials of investigational coronavirus disease (COVID-19) treatment drug remdesivir at a Gilead…
COVID-19 Pandemic
Gilead Study: Remdesivir Helped Treat Some COVID-19 Patients
Drug company announced that a recent study found that their antiviral drug showed promise in patients moderately sick with the virus
VOA logo
By VOA News
Mon, 06/01/2020 - 04:43 PM
VOA logo
By
VOA News

Latest News

Europe

EU to Buy Half-a-Million Remdesivir Doses

A lab technician inspects filled vials of investigational coronavirus disease (COVID-19) treatment drug remdesivir at a Gilead…
Press Freedom

Years of Harassment to Blame for Russian Journalist’s Death, Friends Say

FILE- Irina Slavina poses for a photo, in Nizhny Novgorod, Russia, Oct. 1, 2019.
COVID-19 Pandemic

Germany Sees 'Worrying' Jump in COVID-19 Cases 

Passengers wear face masks as they leave a train in the central train station in Frankfurt, Germany, Oct. 8, 2020.
Europe

Teen Assumes Finland's PM Post for A Day in 'Girls Takeover'

Aava Murto, is photographed, in Helsinki, Finland, Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020. A 16-year-old girl has assumed the post of Finnish…
Europe

Prince William, David Attenborough Launch 'Earthshot' Award

Britain's Prince William, Duke of Cambridge speaks to former and current service users during a visit to the Albert Kennedy Trust in London, Britain, June 26, 2019.