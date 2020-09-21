Europe

EU Foreign Ministers Meet Belarus Opposition Leader  

By VOA News
September 21, 2020 09:10 AM
Belarusian opposition leader Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya speaks to the members of the European Parliament's Foreign Affairs…
Belarusian opposition leader Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya speaks to the members of the European Parliament's Foreign Affairs committee, at the EU Parliament in Brussels, Belgium, Sept. 21, 2020.

Foreign ministers of European Union member countries met with Belarus opposition leader Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya in Brussels Monday, as they are discussing imposing sanctions on several Belarus officials, possibly including President Alexander Lukashenko. 

Tikhanovskaya urged the EU to “be more brave” in taking action to support the opposition’s battle against Lukashenko’s authoritarian regime.   

Belarusian opposition leader Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya speaks during a news conference with European Parliament President David…
Belarusian opposition leader Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya speaks during a news conference with European Parliament President David Sassoli (not pictured), in Brussels, Belgium, Sept. 21, 2020.

Speaking to reporters after the breakfast meeting with Tsikhanouskaya., EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said "she gave us an account of the events in Belarus"  and “we are really impressed by the courage and perseverance of the Belarusian people, especially Belarusian women who show a real sense of leadership.” 

Borrell said Brussels does not recognize Lukashenko as the legitimate president of Belarus. 

“Let me stress that we will support inclusive national dialogue and the rights of Belarusian people for free and fair elections, and this cannot be regarded as an interference in internal affairs because democracy and human rights are at the core of the identity of the European Union," he said. 

German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas, whose country holds the EU’s rotating presidency, said “the violence that Lukashenko is exerting against peaceful demonstrators is completely unacceptable.” 

" So we will have to discuss today the question of whether it shouldn't be just those who participated in election rigging and those who participated in abuse on the spot [who] face European Union sanctions," he said. "We must also ask ourselves the question of whether Mr. Lukashenko, the one who bears the main responsibility, mustn't also be sanctioned by the European Union." 

Opposition supporters take part in a rally against police brutality following protests to reject the presidential election…
FILE - Opposition supporters take part in a rally against police brutality following protests to reject the presidential election results in Minsk, Belarus, Sept. 13, 2020. (Tut.By via Reuters)

Demonstrations against Lukashenko have continued almost uninterrupted since he was declared the winner of the disputed August 9 election. Lukashenko has used force and detentions in an effort to end them. 

Related Stories

Law enforcement officers scuffle with women during a rally challenging official presidential election results, in Minsk, Belarus, September 19, 2020.
Europe
Belarus Police Detain Hundreds of Protesters in Minsk
Detentions come as around 2,000 people marched through the city demanding that President Alexander Lukashenko step down
Reuters logo
By Reuters
Sat, 09/19/2020 - 11:16 AM
FILE - Police beat a protester at a rally following disputed presidential elections, in Minsk, Belarus, Aug. 11, 2020.
Europe
Opposition Countries Fail to Block UN Debate on Belarus Human Rights
Belarus, Russia, China and Venezuela unsuccessful in derailing a special discussion at the world body's Human Rights Council in Geneva
Lisa Schlein
By Lisa Schlein
Fri, 09/18/2020 - 10:22 AM
Undated photo of Vitali and Heather Shkliarov. (Courtesy of Heather Shkliarov)
Europe
US Consular Official Demands Release of Her Husband from Belarusian Jail
American caught up in strongman Lukashenko’s drive to stay in power
Default Author Profile
By Charles Maynes
Thu, 09/17/2020 - 11:59 AM
Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko speaks during a meeting with the country's political activists in Minsk, Belarus, Sept. 16, 2020.
Europe
EU Parliament Votes to Stop Recognizing Belarus President When His Term Expires
European lawmakers also support sanctioning Alexander Lukashenko over disputed reelection, violent crackdown on protesters
VOA logo
By VOA News
Thu, 09/17/2020 - 11:27 AM
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy attends the opening of the Rapid Trident – 2020 international military exercises in Lviv Region
USA
Ukraine-US Military Exercises Begin As Russia Holds Drills in Belarus
The U.S. Embassy in Kyiv said the U.S. Army-led Rapid Trident exercises, taking place near Yavoriv in western Ukraine, would involve about 4,000 servicemen from 10 countries
Reuters logo
By Reuters
Thu, 09/17/2020 - 11:25 AM
VOA logo
By
VOA News

Latest News

Europe

EU Foreign Ministers Meet Belarus Opposition Leader  

Belarusian opposition leader Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya speaks to the members of the European Parliament's Foreign Affairs…
USA

Reports: 'FinCEN' Documents Show Banks Moved Suspect Funds

FILE PHOTO: A man walks away from the U.S Treasury Department in Washington.
Europe

Greece: Fire in Migrant Camp on Samos Island 'Under Control'

FILE - A fire burns at the migrant camp on the island of Samos, Greece, April 26, 2020.
Middle East

Russian Jets Strike Syrian Rebel-Held Bastion in Heaviest Strikes Since Cease-fire 

A Su-25 fighter jet, which took part in the Russian mission in Syria, lands at a military airport in Krasnodar Region, Russia…
Europe

Greece Scrambles to Rehouse Homeless Migrants, Refugees on Lesbos 

Refugees and migrants from the destroyed Moria camp enter a new temporary camp on the island of Lesbos, Greece, Sept. 20, 2020.