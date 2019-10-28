Europe

EU Grants New Brexit Delay to Jan. 31

By Associated Press
Updated October 28, 2019 07:00 AM
EU and Union flags flap outside the Houses of Parliament in London, Monday, Oct. 28, 2019. European Council president Donald…
EU and Union flags flap outside the Houses of Parliament in London, Monday, Oct. 28, 2019. European Council president Donald Tusk says the bloc has agreed to grant Britain a new Brexit delay to Jan. 31 next year.

BRUSSELS - The European Union agreed to delay Brexit until Jan. 31 next year on Monday — just three days before it was due to take place.
 
European Council president Donald Tusk said on Twitter that the EU's 27 other countries agreed to accept "the UK's request for a Brexit flextension until 31 January, 2020. The decision is expected to be formalized through a written procedure."'
 
The term flextension means that the U.K. will be able to leave earlier if the Brexit deal secured by Prime Minister Boris Johnson is ratified before Jan. 31.
 
Tusk's announcement came as European Union diplomats met in Brussels  to sign off on the new delay for Britain's departure, which had been on Oct. 31.
 

European Union chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier, left, walks to a meeting about Brexit at the EU headquarters in Brussels, Oct. 28, 2019.

Leaving the envoys, EU Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier told reporters that ``it was a very short and efficient and constructive meeting and I am happy the decision has been taken.''
 
He declined to provide details of the talks.
 
It's the second time the Brexit deadline has been changed since the 2016 referendum on Britain's departure from the EU.
 
In London, British politicians are later set to vote on whether to hold an early election to try to break the country's deadlock over Brexit. Johnson wants a Dec. 12 election, but looks unlikely to get the required support from two-thirds of lawmakers.
 
Two opposition parties plan to push for a Dec. 9 election if Johnson's proposal fails.

 

 

