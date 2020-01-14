Europe

EU Investment Plan Aims for Carbon Neutrality by 2050

By Lisa Bryant
January 14, 2020 05:47 PM
Smoke rises from chimneys of the Turow power plant located by the Turow lignite coal mine near the town of Bogatynia, Poland,…
FILE - Smoke rises from chimneys of the Turow power plant located by the Turow lignite coal mine near the town of Bogatynia, Poland, Nov. 19, 2019.

PARIS - The European Union rolled out a massive, trillion-dollar investment plan Tuesday to deliver on promises to make Europe the first carbon-neutral continent by 2050.

The EU would designate one-quarter of its budget to fighting climate change over the next decade. The trillion-dollar price tag would come from a mix of EU and national government funds, as well as investment from the private sector.  

It targets the EU’s ambitious goal of ensuring greenhouse emissions reach net zero in 30 years. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, who late last year announced that goal — a plan she calls the “Green Deal" — says the investments are for the climate, as well as EU citizens. 

"It will be invested in the huge transition ahead of us, which consists of upskilling people in new jobs, clean technologies, green financing, new procedures," she said.

FILE - European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen speaks during a media conference after an extraordinary meeting of the EU college of commissioners at EU headquarters in Brussels, Jan. 8, 2020.

The plan prioritizes investment to help coal-dependent countries like Poland transition to green energy. Poland is the only EU member that has not yet signed onto the Green Deal, which would support scientists, businesses and other players in the energy transition. Some of the financing is seed money aimed at triggering much bigger investment.  

States that want to qualify for funding must present proposals on low-emission projects as part of how they plan to restructure their economies to be climate friendlier.  

The European commissioner for budget and administration, Johannes Hahn, detailed the investment plan at the European Parliament in Strasbourg.  

"We have no time to waste if we want to deliver results for the citizens," Hahn said. "Or, again in a nutshell, we provide climate cash in order to avoid a climate crash."

A recent poll shows Europeans fear climate change more than terrorism or losing their jobs.   

Still, some EU lawmakers suggest details of the green investment plan are too sketchy. Others believe it should link the funds to deadlines for phasing out coal.  

The European Investment Bank, which is mobilizing the chunk of money, announced last year it would end financing for all fossil fuel projects by the end of 2020, and align future financing goals with the Paris climate agreement.  

EU lawmakers are expected to hold a non-binding vote Wednesday on the Green Deal. Von der Leyen aims to have climate legislation adopted by March.
 

Related Stories

Containers are transferred from a truck to cargo ship at the international cargo terminal of a port in Hai Phong city on August…
Economy & Business
Shipping Industry Proposes Fund to Tackle Carbon Emissions
Fund would be overseen by member countries of the U.N. maritime agency and financed by shipping companies through a mandatory contribution of $2 per metric ton of marine fuel
AP logo
By Associated Press
Wed, 12/18/2019 - 06:52
A Uniper coal-fired power plant and a BP oil refinery and chemical plant are at work in Gelsenkirchen, Germany, on Wednesday evening, Dec. 4, 2019.
Science & Health
UN Climate Talks Aim to Pave Way for Global Carbon Market
Under European Union rules, the plant’s operator, Vattenfall, needs a permit for each ton of carbon dioxide it emits. Otterpohl’s job is to keep costs low by making sure the company buys only as many permits as necessary, at the current market price
AP logo
By Associated Press
Thu, 12/05/2019 - 11:40
Lisa Bryant
Written By
Lisa Bryant
Europe

EU Investment Plan Aims for Carbon Neutrality by 2050

Smoke rises from chimneys of the Turow power plant located by the Turow lignite coal mine near the town of Bogatynia, Poland,…
Europe

Turkish Leader Threatens Action in Libya, Syria

Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan addresses his ruling party's legislators, in Ankara, Turkey, Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020…
Europe

Davos Forum to Focus on Geopolitical Crises, Climate Change, Trade

FILE - A Swiss national flag waves in the wind during last year's World Economic Forum, in Davos, Switzerland, Jan. 25, 2019.
Europe

Members of Ethiopian Diaspora Gather at British Home of Former Emperor

Princess Tsahia, Princess Tsehai Haile Selassie, left, with her father Haile Selassie I exiled Emperor of Abyssinia, Emperor of…
VOA News on Iran

Europe Puts Iran on Notice, Urging Tehran to Comply with Nuclear Deal

FILE - In this photo released by the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran, technicians work at the Arak heavy water reactor's secondary circuit as officials and media visit the site, near Arak., Dc. 23, 2019.

Latest news