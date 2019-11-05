Europe

EU Leader Tusk Won't Run for Presidency in Native Poland

By Associated Press
November 5, 2019 02:30 PM
European Council President Donald Tusk speaks during a media conference at an EU summit in Brussels, July 2, 2019.
European Council President Donald Tusk speaks during a media conference at an EU summit in Brussels, July 2, 2019.

WARSAW - European Union leader Donald Tusk says that he won't run to be the president of his native Poland, saying he carries too much ``baggage'' from his time as prime minister.

Tusk, who was prime minister of Poland from 2007 to 2014, was seen as a politician who could block the right-wing populist drift of the country, which has raised concerns about rule of law.

Incumbent Andrzej Duda, who supports the ruling Law and Justice party, faces re-election in the spring of 2020.

Tusk, speaking from Brussels, told Polish TV stations on Tuesday that “I will not be a candidate in the next presidential elections,” citing the “baggage that I carry from the time that I was prime minister.”

Related Stories

A cyclist rides past damaged electoral posters in Warsaw, Poland, Oct. 14, 2019.
Europe
Poland’s Ruling Conservative Party Wins General Election
Law and Justice scored more than 43% of the vote with the centrist opposition coming in second with over 27%
A voter casts her ballot at a polling station in Warsaw, Poland, Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019. Poles are voting Sunday in a…
Europe
Voters in Poland, Hungary Vote in Parliamentary Elections 
In Poland, the ruling party of Jaroslaw Kaczynski is favored to win easily; in Hungary, Viktor Orban's dominant right-wing is facing a challenge
AP logo
By Associated Press
Sun, 10/13/2019 - 04:35
U.S. President Donald Trump and Poland's President Andrzej Duda exchange documents after signing a “joint declaration enhancing defense cooperation” prior to their bilateral meeting on the sidelines of the annual U.N. General Assembly in New York, Sept. 23, 2019.
USA
Trump Expects to Announce Visa Waiver Program for Poland in Weeks
Two presidents held talks on defense, security, energy and other issues, the White House said on Monday
Reuters logo
By Reuters
Mon, 09/23/2019 - 21:45
AP logo
Written By
Associated Press