Europe

EU Leaders Break Deadlock, Naming Two Women to Fill Top Spots

By Lisa Bryant
July 2, 2019 02:41 PM
Washington Backs Lagarde to Head IMF
FILE - International Monetary Fund chief Christine Lagarde

PARIS - European Union leaders picked two women, German Defense Minister Ursula von der Leyen and current International Monetary Fund chief Christine Lagarde, to fill the bloc’s top slots, breaking an extensive deadlock over candidates.

For the first time in European Union history, two of the bloc’s most powerful positions will be headed by women — assuming the European Parliament gives their nominations a thumbs up (approval). Ending weeks of wrangling that reflected geographic and political divides, EU leaders agreed on German Defense Minister Ursula von der Leyen as president of the next European Commission, the bloc’s executive arm. Former French finance minister and current IMF head Christine Lagarde was nominated to head the powerful European Central Bank.

FILE - German Minister of Defense Ursula von der Leyen speaks in Athens, March 5, 2019.

Belgium’s acting prime minister Charles Michel was selected to fill a third top spot —president of the European Council that gathers the EU heads of state. Spanish Foreign Minister Josep Borrell was tapped as the bloc’s next foreign policy chief. All the nominees come from the EU’s founding member states.

The 28-member bloc yet to fill another key post: head of the new EU parliament. Experts believe a candidate will be nominated shortly—likely, some say, from Eastern Europe.

French President Emmanuel Macron hailed the selections as the fruit of an entente (informal alliance) by the EU’s most powerful members, France and Germany, and a coming together of the bloc’s various political factions.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel also praised the spirit of EU unity, which she said will be essential moving forward.

Analysts said unity may indeed be crucial in the weeks to come, as the EU returns to dealing with one of its biggest crises — the ongoing Brexit negotiations.

Related Stories

European Parliament President Antonio Tajani and European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker attend a round table at the European Union leaders summit that aims to select candidates for top EU institution jobs, in Brussels, Belgium, June 30, 2019.
Europe
EU Summit Suspended Amid Deadlock Over Top Job Candidates
Negotiations on candidates to lead the bloc's main institutions have been suspended for at least the next five years
Default Author Profile
By Associated Press
July 01, 2019
FILE - Boris Johnson, a leadership candidate for Britain's Conservative Party, attends a hustings event in Manchester, Britain, June 29, 2019.
Europe
Conservative Contenders Harden Brexit Language, Prompting EU Warnings
Both candidates to succeed Theresa May as Britain’s next prime minister are now laying the political groundwork for a so-called 'hard Brexit' — and are ready to leave the EU without a deal, an outcome that could poison relations between Britain and Europe for decades
Default Author Profile
By Jamie Dettmer
June 30, 2019
Default Author Profile
Written By
Lisa Bryant