Europe

EU Leaders Push Most Ambitious Climate Legislation Yet

By Skye Witley
July 14, 2021 08:09 PM
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, center, speaks during a media conference at EU headquarters in Brussels,…
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, center, speaks during a media conference at EU headquarters in Brussels, July 14, 2021. The European Union unveiled new legislation to help meet its pledge to cut climate-changing emissions.

European Union leaders on Wednesday introduced the bloc’s most comprehensive plans yet to combat climate change, with a new goal of reducing carbon emissions to 55% below 1990 levels by 2030.

Unveiled by the European Commission, the EU’s executive branch, the legislation would make the bloc’s goal of reaching climate neutrality by 2050 legally binding and completely overhaul its energy system.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said during a press conference that the “Fit for 55” plan would act as a road map of concrete actions necessary to achieve the bloc’s climate goals.

“Our package aims to combine the reduction of emissions with measures to preserve nature, and to put jobs and social balance at the heart of this transformation,” von der Leyen said.

The sweeping proposal would involve every sector of the EU’s economy in its Emissions Trading System, which incentivizes companies to lower their emissions by taxing the carbon they produce.

New taxes on previously exempt sectors are proposed for aviation and shipping fuels. The plan also calls for increasing existing carbon taxes to the transportation, manufacturing and power sectors.

FILE - In this Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019 file photo, cars sit at a standstill during morning rush hour on a main artery in the…
FILE - Cars sit at a standstill during morning rush hour on a main artery in the European Quarter of Brussels, Dec. 12, 2019. The European Union on July 14, 2021, unveiled new legislation to help meet its pledge to cut climate-changing emissions.

Border tax

One of the package’s most noteworthy aspects is a first-of-its-kind tax on the carbon produced by foreign imports, which in turn likely would raise prices for consumers.

This border tax — known officially as the carbon border adjustment mechanism — would ensure the EU is reducing emissions across the board, and it would protect domestic companies against price competition from foreign companies without the same environmental restrictions.

In April, environmental leaders from China, India, South Africa and Brazil spoke out against such a tax, asserting that a carbon border adjustment would be discriminatory against developing countries that lack the resources to focus on cutting emissions.

The commission also is planning to completely phase out the sale of combustion-engine cars by 2035, effectively bringing new car emissions to zero.

Other proposals include shifting millions of buildings in the EU toward renewable energy by 2030 via renovation and implementation of a carbon tax on road transport.

“Emission of CO2 must have a price, and we know that carbon pricing works,” von der Leyen said. “Our existing emission trading system has already helped significantly to reduce emissions in industry and in power generation.”

European Commissioner for European Green Deal Frans Timmermans speaks during a media conference at EU headquarters in Brussels,…
European Commissioner for the European Green Deal Frans Timmermans speaks during a media conference at EU headquarters in Brussels, July 14, 2021.

Fairness, accessibility

The commission emphasized a focus on making the transition to renewable energy fair and accessible to everyone, particularly low-income individuals and member states whose economies are more reliant on polluting industries.

Environmental taxes that target the individual have caused controversy in the past, as seen with the massive yellow vest movement in opposition to the French government's raising fuel taxes.

Since energy prices are expected to rise, the commission proposed creating a $85.2 billion fund that citizens of member states could access to help mitigate the costs of switching to energy-efficient housing and transportation.

The commission’s plan comes six years after the 2015 Paris Climate Agreement signaled a worldwide commitment to mitigating the impact of climate change and keeping global temperatures from increasing significantly.

Additionally, since the EU produces only 8% of the world’s carbon emissions, the plan is intended to push other world powers to follow suit and produce more concrete plans for reaching climate neutrality.

In coming years, the commission’s plan will be the subject of scrutiny and negotiation as the leaders from the 27 member states convene in the European Parliament and Council to implement the laws across the EU.

Related Stories

This 2019 photo provided by NOAA shows the Mauna Loa Atmospheric Baseline Observatory, high atop Hawaii's largest mountain in…
Science & Health
Carbon Dioxide Levels Hit 50% Higher Than Preindustrial Age
New emissions were slightly less than normal last year because of the pandemic lockdown but not enough to have an effect on overall carbon dioxide levels
AP logo
By Associated Press
Mon, 06/07/2021 - 09:10 PM
Milieudefensie director Donald Pols, holding a copy of the verdict, celebrates the outcome in the court case of Milieudefensie, the Dutch arm of the Friends of the Earth environmental organization, against Shell in The Hague, Netherlands, May 26, 2021.
Europe
Dutch Court Orders Shell Oil to Reduce Carbon Emissions by 45 Percent
Landmark case brought by seven environmental groups could set a precedent for other oil companies
VOA logo
By VOA News
Wed, 05/26/2021 - 01:03 PM
Yupik Eskimo children play basketball on a court built above the permafrost in the town of Napakiak on the Yukon Delta, Alaska…
Science & Health
 Study: Carbon Released From Thawing Permafrost Could Speed Climate Change
Additional carbon needs to be figured into calculations for reducing emissions
VOA logo
By VOA News
Tue, 05/18/2021 - 04:31 PM
FILE - A coal-fired power plant is silhouetted against the morning sun in Glenrock, Wyoming, July 27, 2018.
Science & Health
IEA Sees 'Viable but Narrow' Pathway to Zero Carbon Emissions by 2050
International Energy Agency calls for no new investment in fossil fuels, end of internal combustion auto sales by 2035
VOA science Correspondent Steve Baragona
By Steve Baragona
Tue, 05/18/2021 - 10:05 AM
FILE PHOTO: A worker walks next to a cement mixer truck at a concrete plant of Mexican cement maker CEMEX in Monterrey, Mexico…
Science & Health
Companies Cut Concrete's Heavy Carbon Footprint
Innovators are transforming the pollutant carbon dioxide into a resource
VOA science Correspondent Steve Baragona
By Steve Baragona
Tue, 04/27/2021 - 06:53 AM
Skye Witley
By
Skye Witley

Latest News

Europe

EU Leaders Push Most Ambitious Climate Legislation Yet

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, center, speaks during a media conference at EU headquarters in Brussels,…
Arts & Culture

Boris Johnson Promises Measures to Protect Soccer Players from Online Abuse

FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Stand Up to Racism Demonstration at the Marcus Rashford mural after it was defaced following the…
Middle East

Deaths Soar as Migrants Attempt to Reach Europe by Sea

Migrants wait to be rescued by the Ocean Viking during a search and rescue (SAR) operation in the Mediterranean Sea, July 5,…
Europe

Pope Francis Returns to Vatican Following Surgery

In this frame taken from video, Pope Francis stops to greet the police that escorted him before entering the Vatican after…
Europe

France’s Bastille Day Celebration Returns to Champs-Elysees

Troops walk down the Champs-Elysees avenue during the Bastille Day parade in Paris, France, July 14, 2021.