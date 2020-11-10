Europe

EU Leaders Urge 'Rapid and Coordinated' Response to Terror Attacks

By Nicolas Pinault
November 10, 2020 03:57 PM
French President Emmanuel Macron, right, and Austria's Chancellor Sebastian Kurz, left, speak via videoconference shown on a screen in the European Council building in Brussels, Belgium, Nov. 10, 2020.
French President Emmanuel Macron, right, and Austria's Chancellor Sebastian Kurz, left, speak via videoconference shown on a screen in the European Council building in Brussels, Belgium, Nov. 10, 2020.

PARIS - After the recent terror attacks in France and Austria, European leaders held a summit Tuesday in France to coordinate the response against terrorism, and they are pushing for a "common coordinated and rapid" European response to counterterror attacks.

The question of how to respond to Islamist attacks like the recent ones in Nice and Vienna brought together Tuesday French President Emmanuel Macron and Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz at the Elysee Palace in Paris where they were joined by videoconference with the leaders of Germany, the Netherlands, and top EU officials.

President Macron urged a "common coordinated and rapid" European response to counterterror attacks.

Macron detailed the need to develop common databases between EU states, improve cooperation between law enforcement, share intel and enact tougher legislation on the continent. Any threat at EU external borders or inside even one member state is a threat to the entire EU, said the French president.

European leaders also stressed the need for what they said should be a "determined fight against terrorist propaganda and hate speech on the internet." Macron mentioned Netherlands and Austria as good examples of how this fight should be carried out.

He said the Internet is a space of freedom, and social networks are, too, but this freedom exists only if there is security and if it does not serve as a refuge for those who flout European values or seek to indoctrinate with deadly ideologies. Macron said terrorist propaganda must be removed within an hour once it is flagged.

To counter jihadist terrorism, EU leaders also are calling for measures to ensure that the teachings of imams on the continent do not include hate speech.

Charles Michel is the president of the European Council.

Michel said religious freedom is key in Europe, but there also is a need to guarantee that imams preach the right values of tolerance and peace.

This meeting took place on the eve of the anniversary of the November 2015 attacks that killed more than 100 people in Paris.

 

Related Stories

The portraits of, from the left, victims Nadine Devillers, Vincent Loques and Brazil's Simone Barreto Silva. Are pictured in…
Extremism Watch
Why Is France the Top European Target for Jihadists?
France has witnessed more radical Islamist attacks than any other European Union member since 2014, leaving nearly 300 French citizens dead
Default Author Profile
By Namo Abdulla
Mon, 11/09/2020 - 07:17 PM
French President Emmanuel Macron, left, is welcomed by Deputy Head of Mission at the Austrian embassy Wolfgang Wagner in Paris before signing a condolence book for victims of the Vienna attack, Nov. 3 2020.
Europe
EU States Push for Tougher Measures to Tackle Terrorism
Pressure has been building ahead of talks between French President Emmanuel Macron and Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz for greater cooperation on counterterrorism
Nicolas Pinault, VOA French to Africa journalist
By Nicolas Pinault
Mon, 11/09/2020 - 12:37 PM
FILE - Austria's Chancellor Sebastian Kurz holds a news conference following the exchange of gunfire later ruled a terror attack, in Vienna, Austria, Nov. 3, 2020.
Europe
In Europe, Calls Grow Louder for United Front Against 'Political Islam'
Following terror attacks in French cities and Vienna, Austrian chancellor urges fellow European leaders to form an alliance
Jamie Dettmer
By Jamie Dettmer
Thu, 11/05/2020 - 02:15 PM
Police officers walk at the site of wreath laying ceremony after exchanges of gunfire in Vienna, Austria November 3, 2020…
Europe
Austrian Police Hunt for Terror Accomplices 
Officials in Austrian capital say they’re still unsure how many assailants were involved in an attack planned to take advantage of people milling around bars, restaurants  
Jamie Dettmer
By Jamie Dettmer
Tue, 11/03/2020 - 11:49 AM
A French soldier stands guard in front of the cathedral in Cambrai during the All Saints Day mass, as the country has raised…
Europe
France Reels from Twin Church Attacks, as Country Marks Christian Holiday   
New suspects arrested in Nice knife attacks 
Lisa Bryant
By Lisa Bryant
Sun, 11/01/2020 - 10:04 AM
Nicolas Pinault, VOA French to Africa journalist
By
Nicolas Pinault

Latest News

Europe

EU Leaders Urge 'Rapid and Coordinated' Response to Terror Attacks

French President Emmanuel Macron, right, and Austria's Chancellor Sebastian Kurz, left, speak via videoconference shown on a screen in the European Council building in Brussels, Belgium, Nov. 10, 2020.
Europe

Proposed Education Reform Reignites Spain's Language Wars

Students wearing face masks to prevent the spread of coronavirus disinfect their hands before entering their school in Barcelona, Spain.
Europe

Vatican Knew of Sex Allegations Against Former Cardinal, Report Says

FILE - Cardinal Theodore McCarrick speaks during an interview at the North American College at the Vatican, Feb. 14, 2013.
Europe

Heavy Rain Brings Severe Flooding to Greek Island of Crete 

Debris and damaged cars are seen on a flooded seaside road during heavy rainfall at the village of Gournes on the island of Crete, Greece, Nov. 10, 2020.
Europe

US Election Results Dismay Trump's Populist Allies in Europe

FILE - U.S. President Donald Trump welcomes Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban to the White House in Washington, May 13, 2019.