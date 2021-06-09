EU Looks for Progress on Trade During Biden Visit

The European Union’s trade chief said Wednesday he hopes a visit by U.S. President Joe Biden next week will bring progress in resolving U.S.-EU trade disputes.

Speaking to the European Parliament in Strasbourg, Valdis Dombrovskis said the EU was looking for “decisive progress” on steel tariffs and a long-running clash over subsidies to airplane manufacturers.

“As a trust and confidence building measures, we have to de-escalate and solve EU-U.S. trade disputes,” Dombrovskis said.

Trade disputes between the two sides escalated during the term of former U.S. President Donald Trump, who complained that Europe treated the United States “very badly.”

Biden has made restoring ties with allies a major part of the early portion of his administration. His visit to Europe, which begins with a stop in Britain, and includes meetings with NATO and the G-7 group of nations, is his first overseas trip as president.