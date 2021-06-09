Europe

EU Looks for Progress on Trade During Biden Visit

By VOA News
June 09, 2021 07:31 AM
Executive Vice President of the European Commission Valdis Dombrovskis speaks during a media conference on the European…
Executive Vice President of the European Commission Valdis Dombrovskis speaks during a media conference on the European Semester Spring Package at EU headquarters in Brussels, June 2, 2021.

The European Union’s trade chief said Wednesday he hopes a visit by U.S. President Joe Biden next week will bring progress in resolving U.S.-EU trade disputes.

Speaking to the European Parliament in Strasbourg, Valdis Dombrovskis said the EU was looking for “decisive progress” on steel tariffs and a long-running clash over subsidies to airplane manufacturers.

“As a trust and confidence building measures, we have to de-escalate and solve EU-U.S. trade disputes,” Dombrovskis said.

Trade disputes between the two sides escalated during the term of former U.S. President Donald Trump, who complained that Europe treated the United States “very badly.”

Biden has made restoring ties with allies a major part of the early portion of his administration. His visit to Europe, which begins with a stop in Britain, and includes meetings with NATO and the G-7 group of nations, is his first overseas trip as president.

Related Stories

Biden Heads to the UK and Europe on His First Trip Abroad 
00:03:05
Europe
Biden Heads to the UK and Europe on His First Trip Abroad 
The president’s visit sends the message that the U.S. values its democratic allies on the other side of the Atlantic
Cindy Saine
By Cindy Saine
Tue, 06/08/2021 - 09:43 PM
President Joe Biden talks about the May jobs report from the Rehoboth Beach Convention Center in Rehoboth Beach, Del., Friday,…
USA
Biden Says Will Stand with European Allies Ahead of Putin Summit 
US president will head to Europe Wednesday and is set to attend both the G-7 and NATO summits as well as holding a high-stakes meeting with the Russian leader in Geneva on June 16  
AFP logo
By Agence France-Presse
Sun, 06/06/2021 - 08:18 AM
FILE - U.S. President Joe Biden walks from Marine One to board Air Force One as he departs on travel.
Europe
Biden Aims to Restore Alliances During Visit to Europe
Mid-June trip to UK, Belgium and Switzerland will be Biden's first trip abroad as US president
VOA logo
By VOA News
Thu, 06/03/2021 - 12:42 PM
VOA logo
By
VOA News

Latest News

Europe

EU Looks for Progress on Trade During Biden Visit

Executive Vice President of the European Commission Valdis Dombrovskis speaks during a media conference on the European…
USA

US Forming Expert Groups on Safely Lifting Global Travel Restrictions

Travelers wait to clear the security check point at Love Field airport Friday, May 28, 2021, in Dallas. (AP Photo/LM Otero)
Europe

Europe's Spring Coldest Since 2013, UN Climate Agency Says

FILE - A man shelters under an umbrella as snow turns to sleet and rain in Berlin, Germany, May 7, 2021.
Europe

President Macron Slapped During Tour of Southern French Town

French President Emmanuel Macron is protected by a security officer after getting slapped by a member of the public during a visit to Tain-L'Hermitage, France, in this still image taken from video on June 8, 2021. (BFMTV/ReutersTV via Reuters)
Europe

Russian Dissidents Urge 'More Decisive' Action Against Putin

Russia's President Vladimir Putin chairs a joint meeting of the country's State Council and the Council for Strategic…