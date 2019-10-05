Europe

EU Rejects Weekend Talks on Johnson’s Proposal

By Reuters
October 5, 2019 04:10 AM
European Union's Chief Brexit Negotiator Michel Barnier and Guy Verhofstadt, European Parliament’s Brexit steering group coordinator, attend a meeting with the Brexit steering group at the European Parliament in Brussels, Oct. 2, 2019.

The European Union has rejected a British request to hold Brexit talks this weekend, British media reported, as Prime Minister Boris Johnson reiterated his commitment to leaving the bloc Oct. 31 despite the possibility of a not reaching an exit deal.

The European Commission said that Johnson’s new Brexit proposals do not provide any basis for finalizing a separation agreement, according to Sky News.

Talks on Johnson’s plan to replace the Irish backstop will not take place over the weekend, EU Commission spokeswoman Natasha Bertaud was quoted as saying by Sky.

She added that the UK will be given “another opportunity to present its proposals in detail” Monday.

If we held talks at the weekend it would look like these were proper negotiations,” the Times newspaper had earlier cited an EU diplomat as saying. “We’re still a long way from that.”

Johnson has consistently said he will not ask for a Brexit delay, reiterating the point on Friday.

“New deal or no deal — but no delay. #GetBrexitDone #LeaveOct31” Johnson said in a tweet.

However, his government also acknowledged for the first time Friday that Johnson will send a letter to EU asking for a Brexit delay if no divorce deal has been reached by Oct. 19.

Johnson has not explained the apparent contradiction, with opponents believing he will seek some kind of legal escape route to avoid asking for an extension, or try to pressure the EU into refusing to agree to such a request.

