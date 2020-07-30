Europe

EU Sanctions Russian Intelligence, N.Korean, Chinese Firms over Alleged Cyberattacks

By Reuters
July 30, 2020 10:28 PM
European Union leaders during a round table meeting at an EU summit in Brussels, July 17, 2020.
European Union leaders during a round table meeting at an EU summit in Brussels, July 17, 2020.

BRUSSELS - The European Union on Thursday imposed travel and financial sanctions on a department of Russia's military intelligence service and on firms from North Korea and China over their suspected participation in major cyberattacks across the world.

In its first-ever sanctions related to cybercrime, the EU targeted the department for special technologies of the Russian military intelligence service, known as Main Directorate of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation, it said in a statement.

The bloc accused the Russian service of having carried out two cyberattacks in June 2017, which hit several companies in Europe resulting in large financial losses. The service is also accused of two cyberattacks against Ukraine's power grid in 2015 and 2016.

Four individuals working for the Russian military intelligence service were also sanctioned for allegedly participating in an attempted cyberattack against the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) in the Netherlands in April 2018.

North Korean company Chosun Expo was also sanctioned on suspicion of having supported the Lazarus Group, which is deemed responsible for a series of major attacks worldwide, including an $81 million heist against Bangladesh Bank's account at the Federal Reserve Bank of New York in 2016, the world's biggest cyber fraud.

The company is also allegedly linked to an attack against Hollywood film studio Sony Pictures to prevent the release of a satirical movie about North Korean leader Kim Jong-un in 2014.

The U.S. Treasury last year imposed sanctions on the Lazarus Group and two other North Korean hacking groups for their alleged participation in the attacks on Sony Pictures and the central bank of Bangladesh, among others. It said North Korea's main intelligence service was behind the hacking groups.

North Korea has denied any involvement in cyberattacks. The EU sanctions also hit Chinese firm Haitai Technology Development, which is accused of having supported cyberattacks -- known as Operation Cloud Hopper -- aimed at stealing commercially sensitive data from multinationals across the world. Two Chinese individuals allegedly involved in the attacks were also sanctioned.

Sanctions include travel bans and asset freezes. EU individuals, companies and other entities are forbidden from making funds available to those blacklisted.

China's diplomatic mission to the European Union said in a statement early on Friday that China "is a staunch defender of network security and one of the biggest victims of hacker attacks."

China wants global cyberspace security to be maintained through "dialogue and cooperation" and not by unilateral sanctions, the statement added.

Related Stories

This photo released Thursday, July 2, 2020, by the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran, shows a building after it was damaged by…
VOA News on Iran
Iran Threatens Retaliation After What it Calls Possible Cyberattack on Nuclear Site
Iran published a photo of a one-story brick building with its roof and walls partly burned
Reuters logo
By Reuters
Fri, 07/03/2020 - 22:20
Prime Minister Morrison speaks during a press conference revealing a state-based cyber attack in Canberra
East Asia Pacific
Australia Says it Has Been Target of 'State-Based' Cyberattacks
It won't say what nation is behind them
Default Author Profile
By Phil Mercer
Thu, 06/18/2020 - 22:20
A Toyota Hybrid during a test for hackers at the Cybersecurity Conference in Lille, northern France, Wednesday Jan. 29, 2020…
COVID-19 Pandemic
UN Warns Cybercrime on Rise During Pandemic
Crisis has produced 600% increase in malicious emails
AP logo
By Associated Press
Sat, 05/23/2020 - 20:21
FILE - EasyJet planes are seen standing on the tarmac of Britain's Luton Airport.
Economy & Business
EasyJet Hit by Cyber Attack, Hackers Access 9 mln Customers' Details 
'Highly sophisticated' attack, says British budget airline   
Reuters logo
By Reuters
Tue, 05/19/2020 - 07:26
Reuters logo
By
Reuters

Latest News

Europe

Belarus Arrests Suspected Russian Mercenaries, Alleges Election Plot

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, center, chairs a meeting of the country's Security Council, in Minsk, Belarus, July 29, 2020.
Europe

Moscow Court Sentences Ex-US Marine to 9 Years in Prison

Former U.S. Marine Trevor Reed, who was detained in 2019 and accused of assaulting two police officers, stands inside a defendant's cage during a court hearing in Moscow, Russia, July 30, 2020.
Europe

Ambassador to US Defends Netherlands' Tough EU Stance

Left to right, Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte, European Council President Charles Michel, French President Emmanuel Macron and President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen chat at a European Union summit in Brussels, Belgium, July 21, 2020.
Europe

Italian Coast Guard Rescues Migrants Off Libya

Migrants rescued by Italys' Guardia Costiera ( Coast Guard ) arrive in the harbor of the Italian Pelagie Island of Lampedusa on…
Europe

Nixon Worked to Shape a Post-Franco Spain, New Tapes Show

FILE - U.S. President Richard Nixon is seen in the Oval Office of the White House, in Washington, in 1969.