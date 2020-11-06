Europe

EU Set to Impose Tariffs on $4 Billion in US Goods Next Week

By Reuters
November 06, 2020 05:44 PM
FILE - Traffic passes in view of a massive Boeing airplane production plant, Oct. 1, 2020, in Everett, Wash. Boeing failed to…
FILE - Traffic passes in view of a massive Boeing airplane production plant, Oct. 1, 2020, in Everett, Wash.

BRUSSELS / WASHINGTON - The European Union is poised to move next week to impose tariffs on $4 billion of U.S. imports in retaliation for U.S. subsidies for plane-maker Boeing, EU diplomats said, teeing up an eleventh-hour showdown with U.S. President Donald Trump.

A majority of EU governments have backed imposing the widely expected tariffs once EU trade ministers meet next Monday, the latest twist in a trans-Atlantic trade saga that has spanned 16 years and four U.S. presidents.

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden is edging closer to victory in the U.S. election, but Republican Trump would remain president until January 20 and has plenty of leeway to increase U.S. tariffs on Europe that were imposed in a parallel case over subsidies for Airbus.

U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer last month warned that any EU tariffs would "force a U.S. response" and Trump has threatened to "strike back harder."

Brussels views its own tariffs, authorized by the World Trade Organization last month, as important leverage in negotiations to end a dispute that began in 2004.

"I would expect the tariffs to be imposed next Tuesday or Wednesday," an EU diplomat said.

In October 2019, Washington imposed tariffs on Airbus planes and other European products from cheese to olives and single-malt whisky. Combined, the two cases represent the world's largest ever corporate trade dispute.

Washington argues there is no legal basis for EU tariffs because underlying subsidies to Boeing have been repealed. European officials argue that only the WTO can decide on compliance and that last month's green light stands.

Both sides accuse the other of failing to obey WTO rulings but are seen as determined to maximize their positions ahead of probable negotiations.

If Biden wins, the avowed trans-Atlanticist is expected to work quickly to mend fences with Brussels on a host of issues and could use talks over the aircraft subsidies as a gesture of goodwill as he tries to build a more united front against China.

After holding off on tariffs to avoid clashing with the U.S. presidential campaign, EU governments formally cleared tariffs on Tuesday, Election Day, but must now decide their timing.

Farmers, construction, casino tables

Tariffs will hit U.S. planes and parts, fruits, nuts and other farm produce, orange juice, some spirits and other goods from construction equipment to casino tables, diplomats said.

The European Commission said it was fine-tuning what it regards as its retaliation rights in case no agreed solution could be found with Washington, including an immediate suspension of U.S. tariffs.

Lighthizer's office had no immediate comment. One senior U.S. source said Trump was not expected to feel constraint about expanding U.S. tariffs, even if he loses the election.

The United States is authorized to impose tariffs on $7.5 billion of European goods but has not used the whole quota. It could raise duties on various goods or expand the target list.

Chris Swonger, president and CEO of the Distilled Spirits Council of the U.S., said any EU tariffs on spirits would further devastate an industry that has already seen a 41% drop in U.S. whiskey exports to Europe because of previous EU tariffs.

European producers have voiced similar complaints about U.S. tariffs. Politicians on both sides of the Atlantic are under mounting pressure to prevent the aircraft feud from hurting other industries.

New EU tariffs will also hand Britain, which left the bloc this year, delicate decisions about whether to join neighbors in imposing tariffs at a time when it is caught between trade negotiations with both the United States and EU.

Britain, a partner of France-based Airbus, has pledged to "keep all options open."

Related Stories

In this Monday, Jan. 27, 2020 photo a passer-by, below left, walks toward an entrance to a Home Depot store location, in Boston…
Economy & Business
About 3,500 US Companies Sue Over Trump-Imposed Chinese Tariffs
The lawsuits challenge what the companies call the unlawful escalation of the US trade war with China through the imposition of a third and fourth round of tariffs
Reuters logo
By Reuters
Fri, 09/25/2020 - 07:14 PM
FILE - The front end of a Mercedes-Benz E-Class Coupe is seen at the company's headquarters in Stuttgart, Germany, Feb. 2, 2017. E-Class cars are among those affacted by the current recall.
Economy & Business
Automakers Sue US Government Over Tariffs on Chinese Imports
Lawsuits were filed in Court of International Trade and concern tariffs imposed by the US Trade Representative on imports from China
AFP logo
By Agence France-Presse
Wed, 09/23/2020 - 09:13 PM
FILE PHOTO: Canada's Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland attends a news conference as efforts continue to help slow the…
The Americas
Canada to Impose Retaliatory Tariffs on US Goods, Hopes for Resolution
The move marks the latest ruction in a choppy relationship between the neighbors and close allies since President Donald Trump took office in 2017
Reuters logo
By Reuters
Fri, 08/07/2020 - 06:28 PM
Reuters logo
By
Reuters

Latest News

COVID-19 Pandemic

Denmark Starts Lockdown, Millions of Minks Culled Due to COVID Mutation

Denmark's Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen speaks at a COVID-19 news conference, in Copenhagen, Denmark, Sept. 18, 2020.
COVID-19 Pandemic

Poland Sets Record for Daily COVID-19 Cases

A man walks inside PGE National Stadium where the Polish government builds a special field hospital for people infected with…
Europe

Austria Shuts Mosques Frequented by Vienna Attacker

A military police officer guard at the crime scene near a synagogue in Vienna, Austria, Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020. Several shots…
COVID-19 Pandemic

Russia Sets New Daily Record of COVID Cases

Grave diggers wearing personal protective equipment (PPE) lower a coffin while burying a person in the special purpose section.
COVID-19 Pandemic

Greece Orders Nationwide COVID-19 Lockdown

A medical staff member from the National Health Organization (EODY) conducts a rapid COVID test on a man, wearing a face mask…