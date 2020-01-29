Europe

EU Stops Short of Recommending Ban on China's Huawei

By Associated Press
January 29, 2020 09:38 AM
Mobile network phone masts are visible in front of St Paul's Cathedral in the City of London, Jan. 28, 2020.

LONDON -
The European Union unveiled security guidelines for next generation high-speed wireless networks that stop short of banning Huawei, in the latest setback for the U.S. campaign against the Chinese tech company.

The EU's executive Commission on Wednesday outlined a set of strategic and technical measures aimed at reducing cybersecurity risks from fifth-generation, or 5G, mobile networks. The recommendations include blocking high-risk equipment suppliers from “critical and sensitive” parts of the network, including the core, which keeps track of data and authenticates smartphones on the network.

No companies were mentioned by name but the term “high risk” supplier was an obvious reference to Huawei, the world's top maker of networking gear such as switches and antennas.
    
The U.S. has been lobbying European allies to ban Huawei, over concerns it could be compelled to help with electronic eavesdropping after Beijing enacted a 2017 national intelligence law. U.S. officials have repeatedly warned they would have to reconsider intelligence sharing with allies that use Huawei. The company has denied the allegations.
    
The EU recommendations also include tightening security requirements for wireless companies and making sure they have a strategy to buy gear from more than one supplier.
    
The measures are similar to those taken a day earlier by Britain, which also opted not to introduce an outright ban on Huawei, instead prohibiting it from supplying equipment used in the core, while limiting its role in supplying less sensitive antennas and base stations.

Latest news