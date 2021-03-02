Europe

European Court of Justice Says New Polish Judicial Regulations Could Violate EU Law

By VOA News
March 02, 2021 03:58 PM
FILE PHOTO: General view of Supreme Court in Warsaw, Poland September 13, 2018. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel/File Photo
FILE - Poland's Supreme Court building is seen in Warsaw, Sept. 13, 2018.

The European Court of Justice (ECJ) Tuesday ruled that new Polish regulations regarding the appointment of Supreme Court judges could violate European law, effectively striking down efforts to exert political influence over the judiciary in that country.

The legislation in question regulates Poland’s strengthened political influence over a top judicial body, the National Council of the Judiciary, and the body's procedure of appointments to the Supreme Court. It also curbed the right to appeal the council's decisions, effectively leaving that body unchecked with its authority.

In his ruling, ECJ Judge Marko Ilesic said the new regulations “are capable of giving legitimate doubts” in the minds of subjects of the law as to the neutrality of judges appointed by the president of Poland and whether they are influenced by politics.

The ruling obliges Poland's right-wing government to discontinue the regulations and observe the principles of judicial independence and the right to judicial protection. It also means Poland's Supreme Administrative Court can now review appeals by the five judges, who are not government loyalists. In the process, it is likely to rule that the entire appointment procedure was flawed and ineffective.

The EU has been strongly critical of Poland's conservative government for the changes it has introduced to the judiciary since it won power in 2015, saying they undermine the country's rule of law.
 

Related Stories

In this photo taken from a footage provided by the Babuskinsky District Court Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021, Russian opposition leader…
Europe
European Court of Human Rights Calls on Russia to Free Navalny
Top Kremlin critic Alexey Navalny has been detained since his return to the country in January
VOA logo
By VOA News
Wed, 02/17/2021 - 02:27 PM
FILE - Azerbaijani investigative reporter Khadija Ismayilova, center, speaks to journalists in Baku, Azerbaijan, May 25, 2016.
Press Freedom
Exonerated by European Court, Azerbaijani Reporter Still Monitored, Persecuted by Baku
Investigative journalist Khadija Ismayilova welcomes recent judicial order, but remains fearful of continued retribution by state actors
Default Author Profile
By Pete Cobus
Thu, 02/27/2020 - 11:52 AM
VOA logo
By
VOA News

Latest News

Europe

Macron 'Playing with Fire,' Says France's Leading Left-wing Newspaper

French President Emmanuel Macron delivers a press conference after a European Council summit held over video-conference, in…
Press Freedom

Belarus Jails Journalist for Revealing 'Medical Secrets' in Protester's Death

Journalist Katerina Borisevich sits inside a defendants' cage during a court hearing in Minsk, Belarus March 2, 2021. A…
Europe

Pakistan-Iran-Turkey Cargo Train Service to Resume This Week  

This picture taken on June 23, 2019 shows a general view of the July 15 Martyrs Bridge, or Bosphorus Bridge, as seen from a…
COVID-19 Pandemic

As Turkey Reopens, Restaurants Relieved But Doctors Worry

Women chat as they wait to be served at a restaurant reopened for business in Ankara, Turkey, Tuesday, March 2, 2021, as cafes,…
COVID-19 Pandemic

Finland Reintroduces State of Emergency Measures as COVID-19 Infections Surge

Finland's Prime Minister Sanna Marin speaks with the media as she arrives for an EU summit in Brussels, Friday, Oct. 16, 2020…