European Markets Post Slight Losses Wednesday

By VOA News
January 13, 2021 09:36 AM
People walk past London's Stock Exchange, in London's City financial district, Thursday, Nov. 3, 2011. European stocks gained…
FTSE index in London and Frankfurt’s DAX index are 0.2% lower at midday, Jan 13, 2021.

Both the FTSE index in London and Frankfurt’s DAX index are 0.2% lower at midday, while the CAC-40 in Paris is unchanged percentage-wise.   
 
Asian markets were mixed earlier in the day.  The Nikkei index in Japan finished up more than one percent. Australia’s S&P/ASX index closed 0.1% higher. South Korea’s KOSPI index gained 0.7%, and the TSEC index in Taiwan finished up 1.7%.    
 
Shanghai’s Composite index fell 0.2%, the Hang Seng index in Hong was down 0.1%, and the Sensex in Mumbai lost nearly 25 points, but is unchanged percentage-wise (-0.05%).   
 
In commodities trading, gold is selling at $1,854.00 per ounce, up 0.5%.  U.S. crude oil is selling at $53.41 per barrel, up 0.3%, while Brent crude is up 0.2%, selling at $56.71 per barrel.    
 
All three major U.S. indices are trending lower in futures trading before Wednesday’s opening bell.  

