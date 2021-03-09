European Parliament Lifts Immunity of 3 Catalan Separatists

The European Parliament voted Tuesday to waive the immunity of the former head of Spain’s Catalonia region and two other separatists, raising the prospect they could be extradited to Spain to face sedition charges.



Carles Puigdemont and former cabinet members Toni Comin and Clara Ponsati have had immunity since winning seats in the European Parliament, and they plan to appeal Tuesday’s decision.



The Spanish government welcomed the European Parliament vote, saying the country’s matters should be settled internally.



Puigdemont and other separatists fled after a 2017 independence referendum for the Catalonia region. Puigdemont and Comin have been in self-imposed exile in Belgium, while Ponsati has been in Scotland.



Voters overwhelmingly approved the referendum, but the Spanish government called it illegal. A police crackdown injured hundreds of people in Catalonia.



In addition to sedition charges, Puigdemont and Comin are also facing charges of misusing public funds.