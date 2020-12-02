Europe

European Space Agency Signs Deal to Remove Debris from Orbit

By VOA News
December 02, 2020 02:19 PM
European Space Agency photo of space debris
European Space Agency photo of space debris

The European Space Agency (ESA) has signed a $102 million contract with a Swiss start-up company to purchase a unique service: the first-ever removal of an item of space debris from orbit.
 
The company, ClearSpace SA, will capture part of a used rocket using what is described as a "tentacle," and then dragging it down for reentry. The object to be removed from orbit is a so-called Vespa payload adapter that was used in 2013 to hold and then release a satellite. It weighs about 112 kilograms.
 
Experts have long warned that hundreds of thousands of pieces of space debris circling the planet — including an astronaut's lost mirror — pose a threat to functioning satellites and even the International Space Station (ISS).
 
During a remote news conference regarding the contract late Tuesday, ESA Director General Jan Woerner said there are more than a million pieces of space debris orbiting the Earth. He said there have already been cases in which satellites and spacecraft have been hit by the debris.
 
The ESA says the deal with ClearSpace SA will lead to the "first active debris removal mission" in 2025, in which a custom-made spacecraft, known as the ClearSpace-1, will rendezvous with, capture and take down the Vespa payload adapter for reentry.
 
ClearSpace SA CEO Luc Piguet says the company hopes to expand such operations in the future to include multiple object removal, and even servicing and refueling spacecraft.  
 
"When we look toward the future, what we can see already today is that there's more than 5,000 nonfunctional objects in orbit, which essentially are, if you want, clients that need some sort of service. And every year, we add 74 new objects to this list,” Piguet says.

Related Stories

33cd841a-7ba1-4529-ae60-90dfdd767b44_fullhd.mp4
00:02:29
Science & Health
Harpoon Deployed to Spear Space Debris
Default Author Profile
By Kevin Enochs
Sun, 02/24/2019 - 01:15 AM
2446332_1551246425
00:02:19
Science & Health
Experts Discuss Danger from Space Debris
Scientists meeting at the 7th European Conference on Space Debris, held in Darmstadt, Germany, say the density of space trash orbiting earth in some areas is so high that it may soon become dangerous to fly through it. VOA's George Putic reports.
Default Author Profile
By George Putic
Wed, 04/26/2017 - 02:19 AM
FILE - A piece of metal, presumably from doomed US rocket SpaceX Falcon, recovered from the sea off the Isles of Scilly in Britain, is seen in this handout provided to Reuters on Nov. 27, 2015.
Science & Health
As Orbit Becomes More Crowded, Risk From Space Debris Grows
Decades' worth of man-made junk is cluttering up Earth's orbit, posing a threat to spaceflight and the satellites we rely on for weather reports, air travel and global communications. More than 750,000 fragments larger than a centimeter are already thought to orbit Earth, and each one could badly damage or even destroy a satellite. Last year, a tiny piece of debris punched a gaping hole in the solar panel of Copernicus Sentinel-1A, an observation…
VOA logo
By
VOA News

Latest News

COVID-19 Pandemic

Mass COVID-19 Immunization Plans Raise Huge Challenges

A person walks past pictograms on December 1, 2020 in the vaccination centre at the football stadium in Duesseldorf, western…
Europe

European Space Agency Signs Deal to Remove Debris from Orbit

European Space Agency photo of space debris
Europe

Hungarian Member of EU Parliament Resigns After Attending Party in Violation of COVID Restrictions

FILE - European lawmaker Jozsef Szajer of Hungary.
COVID-19 Pandemic

Britain Becomes 1st Nation to Approve Pfizer COVID-19 Vaccine

FILE PHOTO: Syringes are seen in front of displayed Biontech and Pfizer logos in this illustration
Europe

Five Killed When Car Plows into Pedestrian Zone in Germany

Site where a car crashed into pedestrians in Trier