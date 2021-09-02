Europe

Europe's Infectious Disease Agency Says No Pressing Need for Boosters

By VOA News
September 02, 2021 11:55 AM
A woman receives a dose of the Moderna vaccine against the COVID-19 at the Music Auditorium in Rome, Italy, Aug. 5, 2021.
The European Center for Disease Prevention and Control has issued a report saying that based on current evidence, there is no urgent need for COVID-19 vaccine booster shots and the public health focus should remain on getting initial vaccinations to eligible European citizens.

The report added additional doses should be considered for those individuals with compromised immune systems who did not respond adequately to their initial dose or doses.

But the report says the available current evidence regarding the “real world” effectiveness and duration of protection provided by all the vaccines authorized for use in the European Union shows they are highly protective against COVID-19-related hospitalization, severe disease and death. COVID-19 is caused by the coronavirus.

The report also noted that European nations should consider what administering boosters might do regarding the availability of vaccines for nations outside the EU, which continue to struggle with obtaining and administering enough initial doses for their populations.

France Wednesday became the first EU nation to start administering booster shots to people over 65, and to those with underlying health conditions as a guard against the delta variant of the coronavirus. Spanish health authorities are considering similar action.

(Some information in this report come from the Associated Press.) 

VOA logo
By
VOA News

