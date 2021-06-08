Europe

Europe's Spring Coldest Since 2013, UN Climate Agency Says

By VOA News
June 08, 2021 03:36 PM
FILE - A man shelters under an umbrella as snow turns to sleet and rain in Berlin, Germany, May 7, 2021.
FILE - A man shelters under an umbrella as snow turns to sleet and rain in Berlin, Germany, May 7, 2021.

The World Meteorological Organization, the United Nations climate agency, reported Tuesday that Europe saw its coldest March through May since 2013, with temperatures 0.45 C below the 1991-2020 average.

During a briefing from the agency's headquarters in Geneva, Switzerland, WMO spokesperson Clare Nullis cautioned that Europe's cool start did not reflect any pause in the world's climate change problems.

In fact, data from the European Union's Copernicus Climate Change Service show that the global average temperature for May was 0.26 C higher than the 1991-2020 mean, according to the U.N. News website.  

Activists hold a cutout depicting a whale skeleton on World Ocean Day, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil June 8, 2021.
Greenhouse Gases Threaten Ocean Ecosystems: WMO
The ocean absorbs around 23 percent of the annual atmospheric emissions of carbon dioxide and acts as a buffer against climate change

Also according to U.N. News: "Temperatures were well above average over western Greenland, north Africa, the Middle East and northern and western Russia while below-average May temperatures were reported over the southern and central United States, parts of northern Canada, south-central Africa, most of India, eastern Russia, and eastern Antarctica."  

Nullis said there was also "quite a considerable rise" in carbon dioxide (CO2) in the atmosphere at the Mauna Loa Observatory, an atmospheric monitoring station operated by the U.S. National Oceanic and Atmospheric Association in Hawaii.

She said, "The fact CO2 does have such a long lifetime in the atmosphere does mean that future generations — and we're not just talking about one or two, we're talking about many generations — will be committed to seeing more impacts of climate change."  

Nullis warned rising CO2 levels will also have a "very serious impact" on the planet's oceans, which absorb almost a quarter of CO2 emissions.

 

Related Stories

Activists hold a cutout depicting a whale skeleton on World Ocean Day, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil June 8, 2021.
Science & Health
Greenhouse Gases Threaten Ocean Ecosystems: WMO
The ocean absorbs around 23 percent of the annual atmospheric emissions of carbon dioxide and acts as a buffer against climate change
Lisa Schlein
By Lisa Schlein
Tue, 06/08/2021 - 01:48 PM
In this Monday, Sept. 23, 2019 photo shoppers examine refrigerators at a Home Depot store location, in Boston. On Friday, Sept…
Economy & Business
EPA Moves to Eliminate Powerful Greenhouse Gases from Refrigerators, Air Conditioners
The move has rare bipartisan and industry support
VOA science Correspondent Steve Baragona
By Steve Baragona
Mon, 05/03/2021 - 05:13 PM
In this Monday, Sept. 23, 2019 photo shoppers examine refrigerators at a Home Depot store location, in Boston. On Friday, Sept…
Economy & Business
EPA Moves to Eliminate Powerful Greenhouse Gases from Refrigerators, Air Conditioners
The move has rare bipartisan and industry support
VOA science Correspondent Steve Baragona
By Steve Baragona
Mon, 05/03/2021 - 05:13 PM
This Oct. 1, 2020 photo shows windmills at a utility plant in Atlantic City N.J. On Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020, New Jersey…
Science & Health
Pandemic-Constrained US Records Major Drop in Greenhouse Gas Emissions
Researchers call 10.3% decline the largest of post-World War II era
VOA logo
By VOA News
Tue, 01/12/2021 - 06:34 PM
VOA logo
By
VOA News

Latest News

Europe

Europe's Spring Coldest Since 2013, UN Climate Agency Says

FILE - A man shelters under an umbrella as snow turns to sleet and rain in Berlin, Germany, May 7, 2021.
Europe

President Macron Slapped During Tour of Southern French Town

French President Emmanuel Macron is protected by a security officer after getting slapped by a member of the public during a visit to Tain-L'Hermitage, France, in this still image taken from video on June 8, 2021. (BFMTV/ReutersTV via Reuters)
Europe

Russian Dissidents Urge 'More Decisive' Action Against Putin

Russia's President Vladimir Putin chairs a joint meeting of the country's State Council and the Council for Strategic…
USA

Internet Outage Hits Major Websites

FILE - In this Thursday, May 6, 2021 file photo, a sign for The New York Times hangs above the entrance to its building, in New…
Economy & Business

Momentum Grows to Make Global Businesses Pay Their Taxes 

FILE PHOTO: EU's Economy Commissioner Paolo Gentiloni, Eurogroup President Paschal Donohoe, World Bank President David Malpass,…