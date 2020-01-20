Europe

Ex-Police Chief on Trial for Role in Catalan Secession Bid

By Associated Press
January 20, 2020 07:52 AM
Catalan regional police chief Josep Luis Trapero, 3rd left, arrives at the national court in Madrid, Oct. 6, 2017.
Catalan regional police chief Josep Luis Trapero, 3rd left, arrives at the national court in Madrid, Oct. 6, 2017.

MADRID - The former head of Catalonia's regional police and three others are standing trial on charges of rebellion and sedition for their alleged roles in the illegal bid by the Catalan regional government to break away from Spain in 2017.
   
The trial starting Monday in the National Court could inflame secessionist sentiment again in Catalonia after several weeks of calm in the northeastern region. It also comes as new Socialist Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez promises to try to resolve the regional conflict with political talks rather than legal actions.
   
The state prosecution has asked for former Mossos police chief Jose Luis Trapero to be sentenced to 11 years on charges of rebellion for allegedly conniving with regional authorities in the failed secession push led by former Catalan regional President Carles Puigdemont and his deputy, Oriol Junqueras.
   
Puigdemont, now a European Parliament member, fled Spain to Belgium following the push. Spain is seeking his extradition. Junqueras and eight other Catalan politicians and activists received prison sentences last October for their roles.
   
Also charged with rebellion are former Catalan regional interior ministry official, Cesar Puig and former regional police director, Pere Soler. Senior regional police officer Teresa Laplana is charged with sedition.
   
The trial is expected to last two months and several of those in prison are expected to testify.

Related Stories

Catalonia's former regional president Carles Puigdemont, center, holds a banner with others during a protest in front of the…
Europe
Belgian Judge Suspends Warrant for Catalonia's Puigdemont
A lawyer says authorities suspended arrest warrant against the Catalan separatist leader because of immunity as European lawmaker
AP logo
By Associated Press
Thu, 01/02/2020 - 11:18
Default Content Teaser
Europe
The Future of Protest? Catalonians Outwit Spanish Authorities with Phone App
Pro-independence protesters in the Spanish region of Catalonia are using the latest technology to try to outwit authorities. An anonymous smartphone app is being used to coordinate demonstrations - and the latest target was the world-famous "El Clasico" football match between giants Barcelona and Real Madrid.
Henry Ridgwell
By Henry Ridgwell
Tue, 12/31/2019 - 12:29
Spain's Prime Minister and Socialist Party leader Pedro Sanchez
Europe
Spain's Sanchez Promises Dialogue on Catalonia if Confirmed
The overture marks the first time Sanchez and Torra have talked after the Socialist premier refused on various occasions in October to answer Torra's calls, saying that he had failed to condemn the at times violent separatist protests in Barcelona
Reuters logo
By Reuters
Tue, 12/17/2019 - 12:27
AP logo
Written By
Associated Press
Europe

Ex-Police Chief on Trial for Role in Catalan Secession Bid

Catalan regional police chief Josep Luis Trapero, 3rd left, arrives at the national court in Madrid, Oct. 6, 2017.
Europe

Putin Denies He Wants to Remain in Power Indefinitely

Russian President Vladimir Putin arrives for a conference on Libya at the chancellery in Berlin, Germany, Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020…
Economy & Business

Davos Chief Welcomes Views of Trump, Greta Thunberg at Forum

Klaus Schwab, founder and Executive Chairman of the World Economic Forum poses for a photo after an interview with the…
Europe

UN Agency Appeals for $375.5 Million to Enhance Human Rights Globally

Soldiers guard the Senkata fuel plant in El Alto, on the outskirts of La Paz, Bolivia.
Europe

Moscow Protesters Remember 2009 Killings of Lawyer and Journalist

Russian opposition protestors march in central Moscow, Jan. 19, 2020, carrying portraits of lawyer Stanislav Markelov and journalist Anastasia Baburova.

Latest news