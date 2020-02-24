Europe

Extradition Hearing for WikiLeaks Founder Opens in London

By VOA News
February 24, 2020 03:52 AM
A sign is seen outside Woolwich Crown Court, ahead of a hearing to decide whether Julian Assange should be extradited to the…
A sign is seen outside Woolwich Crown Court, ahead of a hearing to decide whether Julian Assange should be extradited to the United States, in London, Britain February 24, 2020.

A hearing on the United States request for the extradition of the WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange opened in London Monday.

A judge at Woolwich Crown Court is hearing arguments from lawyers representing U.S. that has leveled 17 charges on espionage and one of computer hacking.

If found guilty, the 48-year-old detained Australian would face a maximum sentence of 175 years behind bars.

The charges are related to WikiLeaks release of classified materials from State Department and the Pentagon detailing the U.S. military campaigns in Afghanistan and Iraq, as well as cables sent to State Department officials from U.S. embassies in various countries, and information provided from government agents and individuals who cooperated with the United States.

Assange’s supporters, among which are many celebrities from the realm of music to fashion, have argued that his prosecution has been political and personal from the start, and have demanded his release.

Journalism organizations have rallied in support of Assange, calling the charges against him an assault on freedom of the press.

Assange spent seven years in self-imposed exile in the Ecuadorian Embassy in London and after his eviction from there, British authorities sent him to a maximum-security prison in 2019.

Assange was first arrested in 2010 in London at the request of Sweden, which wanted to question him about allegations of rape and sexual assault.

Related Stories

A demonstrator holds a banner outside Westminster Magistrates Court in London, Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020. A case-management…
Europe
Lawyer: Assange Was Offered US Pardon If He Cleared Russia
A lawyer for Julian Assange says the WikiLeaks founder plans to claim during his extradition hearing that he was offered a pardon by the Trump administration if he agreed to say Russia was not involved in leaking Democratic National Committee emails
AP logo
By Associated Press
Wed, 02/19/2020 - 14:49
VOA logo
Written By
VOA News
Europe

Extradition Hearing for WikiLeaks Founder Opens in London

A sign is seen outside Woolwich Crown Court, ahead of a hearing to decide whether Julian Assange should be extradited to the…
Coronavirus Outbreak

Xi Says China Facing 'Big Test' With Virus, Global Impact Spreads

Security guards line up as workers in face masks dispense lunch outside of an office building in Beijing, Feb. 21, 2020.
Coronavirus Outbreak

Venice Cancels Carnival Events Due to Coronavirus

Tourists wear protective face masks at Venice Carnival, which the last two days of, as well as Sunday night's festivities, have…
Europe

Pope Cautions against 'Unfair' Middle East Peace Plans

Pope Francis celebrates Mass on the occasion of the "Mediterranean sea a border of peace" conference in Bari, Italy, Feb. 23, 2020.
Europe

More Russian Weapons for Serbia Despite US Sanction Threats

FILE - A Russian Pantsir-S1 missile and artillery weapon system fires during a demonstration at the international military-technical forum "ARMY-2016" in Moscow region, Russia, Sept. 6, 2016.

Latest news