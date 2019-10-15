Europe

Families Fear French Jihadists Will Never Return From Syria Chaos

By AFP
October 15, 2019 01:00 PM
FILE - Men suspected of being Islamic State fighters arrive at a screening point run by U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces, where suspected jihadists were being interrogated outside Baghuz in Syria, March 6, 2019.
FILE - Men suspected of being Islamic State fighters arrive at a screening point run by Syrian Democratic Forces, where suspected jihadists were being interrogated outside Baghuz in Syria, March 6, 2019.

PARIS - Relatives of French jihadists and their families held in Syria say the Turkish offensive and the ensuing advance of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad's forces have added to the urgency of bringing them home.

Hundreds of radicalized French men and women traveled to Syria to join IS at the peak of the group's dominance, sometimes taking their children with them.

Most were captured when the extremist group was militarily defeated by Kurdish-led forces, backed by an international coalition.

Around 12,000 IS fighters, including 2,500-3,000 foreigners, are being held in Kurdish prisons with a further 12,000 foreigners — 8,000 children and 4,000 women — detained in camps in northeast Syria, according to Kurdish sources.

Turkey is now taking control of parts of the area as it presses its operation against Syrian Kurdish fighters. At the same time Assad's forces are advancing from the south to contain the Turkish offensive.

Referring to the fate of the jihadists, Asma, a French woman whose brother is being held in a Syrian Kurdish prison, asked: "If Bashar al-Assad retakes the prisons, what is going to be their future?"

"Either they will be tortured or they will be used for bargaining or they are going to escape," said Asma, who like other sources interviewed by AFP for this story asked for her name to be changed.

The worst scenario, she said, would see them end up back in the hands of Islamic State, allowing "a terrorist organization to be rebuilt."

The fate of the foreign fighters and their relatives has divided the Turks and their Syrian Kurdish foes, with both sides accusing each other of freeing prisoners in a bid to sow chaos.

"I'm hoping for just one thing — that the state repatriates them," said another woman Estelle, who believes a male relative is being held in Derik prison in Syria.

"If Bashar al-Assad's regime retakes the prisons I do not know if it will be possible to go and find him," she said.

Related Stories

In this courtroom sketch, Salah Abdeslam, right, and Soufiane Ayari, left, appear at the Brussels Justice Palace in Brussels on Monday, Feb. 5, 2018.
Europe
France Insists French Jihadists Should Face Justice Wherever They Are
French officials remain adamant they won’t accept the repatriation of French jihadists after their capture on the battlefields of Syria and Iraq for prosecution in France.After almost a week of intense discussions between Western governments on the fate of foreign fighters detained in the Levant, U.S. appeals for their countries of origin to accept responsibility for them are still being rejected by the French and British governments.“We are no nearer an…
Default Author Profile
By Jamie Dettmer
Fri, 02/16/2018 - 08:43
Default Content Teaser
Europe
Erdogan Vows to Push Kurds from Northern Syria, Despite Their New Alliance with Syrian Government
The Turkish president rejects calls to withdraw from Syria, claiming he is resettling legitimate populations
Default Author Profile
By Zlatica Hoke
Tue, 10/15/2019 - 06:01
People standing on a rooftop in Akcakale, Sanliurfa province, southeastern Turkey, at the border with Syria, watch as in the…
USA
Trump's Decision on Kurds Rattles Some in South Korea
'Past loyalty means nothing,' some fear
Default Author Profile
By William Gallo
Tue, 10/15/2019 - 03:54
Members of the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) are pictured during preparations to join the front against Turkish forces, near the northern Syrian town of Hasakeh, Oct. 10, 2019.
USA
Kurds Strike Deal with Syrian Army to Counter Turkey
Turkish forces crossed into northern Syria last week to fight Kurds after most US forces pulled out
Default Author Profile
By VOA News
Sun, 10/13/2019 - 17:48
Default Author Profile
Written By
AFP