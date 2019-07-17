Europe

Finland Says Russian Aircraft Suspected of Air Violation

By Associated Press
July 17, 2019 11:59 AM
Scandinavia topographic map with Finland highlighted, partial graphic
HELSINKI - Finland's defense ministry says a Russian aircraft is suspected of having violated the Nordic country's airspace.

The ministry said in a short statement that the alleged violation took place Wednesday morning on the Baltic Sea near the town of Porvoo, east of Helsinki. It provided no further details and said the Finnish Border Guard is investigating the matter.

Spokesman Kristian Vakkuri separately told Finnish newspaper Iltalehti that the alleged violation by a Russian aircraft lasted for about two minutes, entering about one kilometer (0.6 miles) into the airspace of Finland, which is not a member of NATO.

It was the second reported air violation of Finland's airspace this year.
 
In April, the Portuguese Air Force said one of its surveillance planes unintentionally strayed into Finnish airspace during a NATO mission over the Baltic Sea.  

 

