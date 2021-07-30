Europe

Firefighters Continue to Battle Deadly Wildfires in Southern Turkey

By VOA News
July 30, 2021 12:58 PM
A man looks at the destruction caused by wildfires near the Mediterranean coastal town of Manavgat, Antalya, Turkey, Friday,…
A man looks at the destruction caused by wildfires near the Mediterranean coastal town of Manavgat, Antalya, Turkey, July 30, 2021.

Firefighters continued to battle raging wildfires in southern Turkey Friday that have killed at least four people and forced the evacuation of villages and hotels.

More than 70 wildfires broke out this week in Turkey’s Mediterranean and southern Aegean region and President Recep Tayyip Erdogan told reporters that crews were still trying to contain them in 14 locations after bringing 57 other wildfires under control since Wednesday. 

Forestry Minister Bekir Pakdemirli said the uncontained wildfires were in six provinces and vowed to hold accountable anyone found to be responsible for starting them. Authorities said Thursday that investigations into the fires had begun.

The mayor of the Turkish resort town of Marmaris said he could not dismiss the possibility of “sabotage” as the cause of a mountainside fire that threatened holiday homes and hotels on Thursday.

Erdogan said a plane from Azerbaijan would join planes from Russia and Ukraine to battle the fires, adding “with the arrival of the planes, we are turning in a positive direction."

In addition to at least five planes, the Turkish president said 45 helicopters, drones and nearly 1,100 firefighting vehicles are involved in the effort.

Wildfires are common in Turkey’s Mediterranean and Aegean regions during the dry summer season, but arson or Kurdish militants have been blamed for some previous forest fires.

VOA logo
By
VOA News

Latest News

COVID-19 Pandemic

British Transportation Minister Defends Quarantining French Visitors

A waiter wearing a face mask to protect against coronavirus serves at a restaurant terrace in Paris, Monday, July 26, 2021…
USA

Amazon Hit With Record EU Data Privacy Fine

FILE - In this April 16, 2020, file photo, the Amazon logo is displayed in Douai, northern France. Amazon said Tuesday, May 18…
Europe

World Leaders Pledge $4 Billion to Public Education Affected by Pandemic

Malala Yousafzai, joining by video link, speaks during a session entitled "The Power of Education" on the second day of the…
COVID-19 Pandemic

France Calls British Travel Rules 'Discriminatory,' Not Science-Based

People wearing face masks to protect against coronavirus walk past a sign stating face coverings are required in the street, in…
Europe

Turkey Faces Dilemma as Afghan Refugees Start Arriving 

FILE - A family from Afghanistan gather at an abandoned building in Edirne, near the Turkish-Greek border, March 6, 2020.