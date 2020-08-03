Fires Continue to Burn in Eastern Italian Region of Abruzzo

Italian Firefighters, civil protection volunteers, and Alpine troops are working around the clock in trying to put out the fires that have engulfed the hundreds of hectares of woodland around the city of L'Aquila in the eastern region of Abruzzo.

The fires were still burning for the third day Sunday, after the area was set ablaze by an act of arson.

L'Aquila's Mayor posted a statement on his Facebook page, saying that four Canadair aircraft, three helicopters and more than 150 people were participating in an operation to put the flames under control.

Firefighters have also been using drones equipped with thermal imaging cameras to locate the origin of the fires.