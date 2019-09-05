Europe

First Day of School for 4-Year-Old UK Princess Charlotte

By Associated Press
September 5, 2019 11:03 AM
Britain's Princess Charlotte, left, with her brother Prince George and their parents Prince William and Kate, Duchess of Cambridge, arrives for her first day of school at Thomas's Battersea in London, Thursday Sept. 5, 2019. (Aaron Chown/Pool via AP)
Britain's Princess Charlotte, left, with her brother Prince George and their parents Prince William and Kate, Duchess of Cambridge, arrives for her first day of school at Thomas's Battersea in London, Sept. 5, 2019.

LONDON - Britain's Princess Charlotte had plenty of support on her first day of school she was accompanied by older brother Prince George and her parents, Prince William and his wife Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge.

William said Friday their 4-year-old daughter was "very excited” on her first day at Thomas's Battersea in London.

Charlotte seemed a bit hesitant as she entered the schoolyard for the first time holding the hand of her mother.

Six-year-old George has already been at the school for two years.

William told one of the head teachers: “First day. She's very excited.”

