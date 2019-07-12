Europe

First Parts of Russian S-400 Defense System Arrive in Turkey

By Associated Press
July 12, 2019 04:36 AM
FILE - Russian S-400 surface-to-air missile systems are shown after their deployment at a military base outside the town of Gvardeysk, near Kaliningrad, Russia, March 11, 2019.
ANKARA, TURKEY - The first shipment of a Russian missile defense system has arrived in Turkey, the Turkish Defense Ministry said Friday, moving the country closer to possible U.S. sanctions and a new standoff with Washington.

A Defense Ministry statement said “the first group of equipment” of the S-400 air defense systems has reached an air base near the capital, Ankara.

The U.S. has strongly urged NATO member Turkey to pull back from the deal — reportedly costing more than $2 billion — warning the country that it will face economic sanctions under the Countering America’s Adversaries Through Sanctions Act if it goes ahead with the purchase. It has also said Turkey won’t be allowed to participate in the program to produce high-tech F-35 fighter jets. 

The U.S. has repeatedly said that the Russian system is incompatible with NATO systems and is a threat to the F-35.

Sanctions would mark a new low in the already-tense relations between Turkey and the U.S. Last year, the United States imposed sanctions on Turkey over its detention of an American pastor, triggering a Turkish currency crisis. 

The deal with Russia — the first such deal between Russia and a NATO member — has also raised concerns that Turkey is drifting closer to Moscow's sphere of influence.

Turkey has refused to bow to U.S. pressure, insisting that choosing which defense equipment to purchase is a matter of national sovereignty.

