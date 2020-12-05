Europe

Fiscal Reform, Corruption in Focus in Romania Parliamentary Election 

By Reuters
December 05, 2020 06:37 PM
People pass by an electoral billboard displaying various candidates for the incoming parliamentary elections in Bucharest on…
FILE - People pass by a billboard displaying posters for various candidates in the parliamentary elections, in Bucharest, Dec. 3, 2020.

BUCHAREST, ROMANIA - Romanians head to the polls Sunday in a national ballot key to restoring the country's reputation among investors, with the incumbent, reform-oriented centrists of Prime Minister Ludovic Orban holding a narrow lead over opposition Social Democrats.

In power for a year despite his opponents' hold over parliament, Orban, 57, has said he would undo a 40% pension hike ordered by the leftist PSD, which economists say could bloat the deficit to 11% of GDP and push Romania's credit rating to junk.

He has pledged to halt efforts by leftist-led cabinets to sap court independence amid the judiciary's scrutiny of alleged corruption and misuse of funds, accusations the PSD denies.

'Decisive choice'

Orban has campaigned on a promise to bring the Black Sea state closer to the European mainstream following years of fiscal populism and political instability coupled with neglect of rundown infrastructure and public services.

"There is a decisive choice to make on December 6: We can become a top EU member or remain, again, a laggard," Orban told party members during the campaign. "I'm not happy with an average Romania."

The Romanian leu has traded near all-time lows against the euro in the last year, following a string of corruption-related scandals that has toppled three governments since the last parliamentary election in 2016.

All three main rating agencies have Romania only one notch above junk and on a negative outlook.

FILE PHOTO: Romania's Prime Minister Ludovic Orban listens during a panel discussion at the annual Munich Security Conference…
FILE - Romania's Prime Minister Ludovic Orban listens during a panel discussion at the annual Munich Security Conference in Germany, Feb. 16, 2020.

Seeking reelection one year after the government it led stepped down in a no-confidence vote, the PSD has clawed back support in recent months, amid anxiety among its core rural electorate over Orban's fiscal conservatism.

The coronavirus pandemic has also fueled anger over social distancing restrictions that have hit thousands of small farmers who sell their produce in nearby cities.

More than 18 million Romanians are eligible to vote, but analysts expect turnout of about 40% because of voters' fear of contagion, with polls to open at 7 a.m. (0500 GMT) and close at 9 p.m.

Opinion polls give Orban's PNL about 28% to 30% of the vote and 24% to 26% for the PSD. A September poll put PNL at 35% against PSD's 20%.

If it wins on Sunday, the PNL is expected to seek a governing coalition with the progressive USR-Plus party, running at 15% to 17%.

Struggling economy

With a year-on-year contraction of 6% in the third quarter, Romania's economic performance has been among the worst in the European Union during the pandemic, although the PNL says it has sought to keep much of the economy open.

"As all countries have found, it is immensely difficult to strike a balance between keeping people safe and protecting livelihoods," Siegfried Mureșan, a PNL member of the European Parliament, said.

The PSD blamed the government, however, for going too far, by shutting indoor farmers markets during wintertime.

"You need to vote to rescue yourself," PSD leader Marcel Ciolacu said on his Facebook page. "Romanians want a government to stop this virus and bring back hope, reopen schools, create safe jobs and decent pensions."

Related Stories

Activist Marian Raduna lights a candle in front a portrati of one of the victims of the Colectiv fire,
Europe
Hundreds of Romanians Form Human Chain on Fifth Anniversary of Deadly Fire
65 died in nightclub blaze
Reuters logo
By Reuters
Fri, 10/30/2020 - 07:59 PM
Romanian care workers with face masks accompanied by police and security arrive at the train station of Vienna's Schwechat airport, Austria, May 11, 2020.
Europe
80 Romanian Health Care Workers Arrive in Austria to Assist Elderly
Austrian EU minister Karoline Edstadler says negotiations to bring workers to Austria were not easy and logistics were time-consuming but result would be positive
VOA logo
By VOA News
Mon, 05/11/2020 - 09:04 AM
FILE PHOTO: Romania's Prime Minister Ludovic Orban listens during a panel discussion at the annual Munich Security Conference…
Europe
Romanian Lawmakers Approve Orban's New Government
It's the same one ousted last month after a no-confidence vote
AP logo
By Associated Press
Sat, 03/14/2020 - 05:39 PM
Reuters logo
By
Reuters

Latest News

Europe

Protesters Return to French Streets to Denounce Police Violence; Tear Gas Fired

A firefighter walks past a burning vehicle during a demonstration, Dec. 5, 2020 in Paris.
Europe

Earthquake of Magnitude 5.5 Strikes off Turkey's Mediterranean Coast - Kandilli Observatory

Map of Turkey and Greece, showing the capitals of Ankara and Athens, respectively
Europe

UK and EU leaders to Hold Crunch Talks on Post-Brexit Ties

European Commission's chief negotiator Michel Barnier wears a face mask as he leaves his hotel to head back to Brussels, in London, Dec. 5, 2020.
COVID-19 Pandemic

Russia Begins Coronavirus Vaccination Program 

Vaccination against the coronavirus disease in Moscow
Europe

Red Army Veterans Called to Testify About Nazi War Crimes

A World War II veteran looks on during a Victory Day celebration in Gorky Park in Moscow May 9, 2012. Russia celebrated on…