Five Killed When Car Plows into Pedestrian Zone in Germany

By VOA News
December 01, 2020 06:59 PM
Site where a car crashed into pedestrians in Trier
Police officers secure the area around Hauptmarkt after a car crashed into pedestrians in Trier, Germany, December 1, 2020.

Five people, including 9-month-old baby, were killed in Germany on Tuesday when a car plowed into a pedestrian street, according to local police. At least 14 other people were injured. 

Police in the southwestern town of Trier arrested the driver, a 51-year-old Trier native, who was intoxicated and appeared to be suffering from psychological problems, prosecutor Peter Fritzen said at a news conference. 

Police said there does not appear to be a political motive behind the incident, but Trier Mayor Wolfram Leibe warned that authorities “should not pass premature judgment." 

In a statement, German Chancellor Angela Merkel offered condolences. 

"My sympathy goes to the families of those whose lives were so suddenly and violently torn away from them. I am also thinking of the people who suffered injuries, in some cases very serious ones, and I wish them strength,” she said. 

Germany has tightened security in pedestrian zones across the country since an attack on a Christmas market in Berlin in 2016 left 12 people dead. 

