Europe

Former Catalan Leader Puigdemont Surrenders in Belgium

By Associated Press
October 18, 2019 05:07 AM
Catalonia's former regional president Carles Puigdemont, center, holds a banner with others during a protest in front of the…
Catalonia's former regional president Carles Puigdemont, center, holds a banner with others during a protest in front of the European Commission headquarters in Brussels, Oct. 15, 2019.

BRUSSELS - Fugitive former Catalan leader Carles Puigdemont has turned himself in to Belgian justice authorities after Spain issued a new warrant for his arrest following the sentencing of 12 of his former colleagues.

Puigdemont's office said Friday that he, “in the company of his lawyers, voluntarily appeared before Belgian authorities” in relation to the arrest warrant.

It said that Puigdemont rejects the warrant and opposes any attempt to send him back to Spain.

It was not immediately clear whether he is still being questioned or held.

Puigdemont and a number of his associates fled to Belgium in October 2017 after they were summoned to court over the secessionist push he led and the holding of an independence referendum that the Spanish government said was illegal. 

Related Stories

Catalan pro-independence demonstrators march as they arrive at Arenys de Mar, near Girona, Spain, Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019…
Europe
Catalan Separatists Continue to Clash With Police
President of Spain's Catalonia region vows to push for a new independence referendum within two years
Default Author Profile
By VOA News
Thu, 10/17/2019 - 18:08
FILE - Catalan regional president Quim Torra, center, is seen during a pro-independence rally in Barcelona, Spain, Sept. 11, 2019.
Europe
Catalan Leader Pledges to Work for Fresh Independence Vote
'If they condemn us to 100 years of prison for putting out the ballot boxes for a vote on self-determination, then the answer is clear: we must do the same again,' Quim Torra told the regional parliament.
Default Author Profile
By Agence France-Presse
Thu, 10/17/2019 - 09:55
Demonstrators walk along a highway in Girona, Spain, Oct. 16, 2019.
Europe
Catalans March on Barcelona After 2 Nights of Violence
Many people in Catalonia have long fought for it to break away from Spain and become a new European country
Default Author Profile
By Associated Press
Wed, 10/16/2019 - 10:49
A protestors raises his fist at police across a burning barricade during clashes between protestors and police in Barcelona,…
Europe
Clashes Erupt in Barcelona as Catalan Separatists Protest Sentences for Leaders
This was the second day of protests after the Supreme Court sentenced nine separatist leaders to nine to 13 years in jail
Default Author Profile
By Reuters
Wed, 10/16/2019 - 00:50
Default Author Profile
Written By
Associated Press