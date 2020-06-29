Europe

Former French PM Fillon Guilty of Fraud   

By VOA News
June 29, 2020 06:35 PM
Former French Prime minister Francois Fillon (R) and his wife Penelope Fillon (2nd-R) leave the Paris' courthouse on June 29,…
Former French Prime minister Francois Fillon and his wife Penelope Fillon leave the Paris' courthouse on June 29, 2020 after a ruling on a trial for embezzlement in the context of an alleged job fraud.

A Parisian court Monday found former French Prime Minister Francois Fillon guilty of using public money to pay his wife more than $1 million for work she never performed.

Fillon was sentenced to five years in prison — three years suspended — and fined more than $423,000. He is also barred from running for public office for 10 years. 

His wife, Penelope, was convicted as an accomplice. She was given a three-year suspended sentence and was also fined more than $423,000. Both are free pending appeal, which their lawyers say they will do.  

''Naturally, this decision, which is not fair, is going to be appealed. … The ludicrous conditions under which this investigation was triggered, the scandalous conditions in which the discovery was opened, the surprising conditions in which the investigation was then run," Fillion’s attorney Antonin Levy said. 

Penelope Fillion’s attorney, Pierre Cornut-Gentille, says prosecutors failed to determine whether her activities were simply traditional help and support a politician’s wife gives her husband.  

She said her duties included writing reports about local issues, reading mail, preparing speeches and meeting with voters — work she said allowed her to have a flexible schedule and still raise her children.  

Prosecutors argued that there was little evidence that Penelope Fillion ever worked and said her salary was excessive.  

Fillion’s lawyers argued that the state cannot interfere with how a politician sets up his office.  

The scandal broke shortly before the 2017 French presidential election where Fillon went from being the front-runner to finishing in third place.

Related Stories

French conservative presidential candidate Francois Fillon smiles during a speech on defense policy, March 31, 2017 in Paris.
Europe
French Candidate Fillon Vows to Fight Islamic Extremism
French conservative presidential candidate Francois Fillon said his priority would be to fight Islamic extremism amid a state of emergency in France after a series of attacks. Fillon, a major contender in the two-round election of April 23 and May 7, proposed to put in place a European defense alliance led by France and Germany. "The Islamic totalitarian threat ... along with the weakening of [NATO] through President Trump's rhetoric and contradictory…
FILE - French conservative presidential candidate Francois Fillon, waves as he arrives to deliver his speech during a rally in Orleans, central France, Tuesday, March 7, 2017.
Europe
French Presidential Candidate Fillon Apologizes for Anti-Semitic Cartoon of a Rival
France's troubled conservative presidential candidate Francois Fillon has apologized for his party's anti-Semitic tweet of rival Emmanuel Macron. "The political battle is tough enough, but it must remain dignified," Fillon said Sunday. "I will not tolerate my party publishing caricatures that use the codes of anti-Semitic propaganda." Fillon said he has always fought against such thinking and has asked Republican party officials to…
VOA logo
By VOA News
Sun, 03/12/2017 - 18:30
French conservative presidential candidate Francois Fillon delivers his speech during a rally in Paris, March 5, 2017. Fillon is urging his supporters not to "give up the fight" for the presidency despite corruption allegations dogging him.
Europe
France's Fillon Makes no Promises to Stay as Party Fights for Electoral Survival
Embattled French presidential candidate Francois Fillon delivered a defiant speech to thousands of supporters in central Paris on Sunday, but made no pledge to fight on as pressure from his conservative party mounted on him to step aside. Once the frontrunner in the presidential race, Fillon is mired in a scandal over his wife's pay, and his campaign has been in serious trouble since he learned last week that he could be placed under formal investigation for misuse of…
VOA logo
By
VOA News

Latest news

Europe

Former French PM Fillon Guilty of Fraud   

Former French Prime minister Francois Fillon (R) and his wife Penelope Fillon (2nd-R) leave the Paris' courthouse on June 29,…
Europe

Green Party Surges in France's Local Elections  

Paris mayor Anne Hidalgo arrives before delivering a speech after her victorious second round of the municipal election, Sunday…
Europe

In France, Police Stage Counter Protests

Unionists police officers gather outside an official building in Bobigny, outside Paris, France, June 22, 2020.
Europe

Residents of Eastern Ukraine Vote on Extending Putin's Rule 

People travelling to Russia show their Russian passports at a bus stop in Donetsk, eastern Ukraine, June 27, 2020.
Europe

Albania PM Calls Kosovo Leader's Indictment 'Shameful Stain'

Albania's Prime Minister Edi Rama speaks during an interview with the Associated Press in Tirana, Wednesday, May 6, 2020…