Europe

Fourth Night of Anti-Government Protests in Bulgaria

By AFP
July 12, 2020 09:43 PM
Protestors shout slogans and wave Bulgarian national flags during an anti-government protest in Sofia, on July 11, 2020. - The…
Protesters shout slogans and wave Bulgarian national flags during an anti-government protest in Sofia on July 11, 2020.

SOFIA, BULGARIA - Thousands of Bulgarians gathered for a fourth day on Sunday in Sofia and other cities to protest against corruption and demand the resignation of the conservative government.

Over 3,000 protesters shouted "Mafia!" and "Resign!" outside the government headquarters in Sofia and marched to parliament.

The protests in the capital were sparked by an unprecedented raid by heavily armed police and prosecutors on the presidential headquarters on Thursday.

President Rumen Radev's legal affairs and anti-corruption secretary and his security and defense adviser were detained for questioning and their offices searched as part of two separate probes into influence-peddling and disclosure of state secrets.

Protesters also gathered in at least 10 other towns on Sunday.

The searches on Thursday sparked public anger and brought thousands of demonstrators onto the streets of Sofia to condemn the raids as an attack by the government and the chief prosecutor against the Socialists-backed Radev.

The president is an outspoken critic of the cabinet of Prime Minister Boyko Borisov, accusing it of "links with oligarchs."

Borisov on Saturday refused to resign but opponents launched an online petition aiming to gather as many as 1 million signatures to demand his ouster.

The Socialist opposition in parliament also said Sunday that they would table a no confidence motion against the cabinet for "corruption" next Wednesday, appealing to protesters to back them.

Friday's rallies turned violent with 18 protesters arrested, including two men who were hospitalized after being beaten, prompting an even bigger turnout on Saturday when Radev joined protesters in their demand for the resignation of the cabinet and the chief prosecutor.

Police had appealed for restraint ahead of Sunday's demonstration and the interior ministry announced late Sunday that the rally had ended without incident.

Thirteen years after joining the EU as its poorest country, Bulgaria has also remained the bloc's most graft-prone member state, according to Transparency International's corruption perception index.

A new rally is scheduled for Monday afternoon and another nationwide protest for Thursday. 

Related Stories

Anti-government protest in Sofia
Europe
Thousands Call on Bulgarian Government to Resign in Anti-graft Protests
Protesters accuse Prime Minister Boyko Borissov's government and chief prosecutor Ivan Geshev of deliberately delaying investigations into links between graft-prone officials and local oligarchs
Reuters logo
By Reuters
Sat, 07/11/2020 - 19:32
Undated photo of the Bulgarian investigative journalist Slavi Angelov who was attacked by unidentified assailants near his home in Sofia, March 18, 2020. (RFE/RL)
Press Freedom
Bulgarian Investigative Journalist Hospitalized After Being Beaten by Masked Men
Masked men beat 168 Hours editor with pipes in Sofia, film attack
RFE/RL logo
By RFE/RL
Wed, 03/18/2020 - 10:51
FILE - A man walks past the building of the headquarters of the Russian General Staff's Main Intelligence Department (GRU) in Moscow, Dec. 30, 2016.
Europe
Hunt for Russian Black Ops Specialist Ranges From Spain to Bulgaria
Denis Sergeev is also sought as a suspect in the mysterious poisoning in Britain of former spy Sergei Skripal 
Default Author Profile
By Martin Arostegui
Thu, 02/27/2020 - 19:52
REPORTERS WITHOUT BORDERS, for Freedom of Infomation logo, international organization for press freedom, graphic element on gray
Europe
Bulgarian Journalists Facing 'Disgraceful Attacks' By Top Officials
In a statement on February 13, Pauline Ades-Mevel, the head of RSF's EU and Balkans desk, said European Parliament President David Sassoli should 'clearly condemn these disgraceful attacks'
Default Author Profile
By RFE /RL
Fri, 02/14/2020 - 14:31
AFP logo
By
AFP

Latest News

Europe

Fourth Night of Anti-Government Protests in Bulgaria

Protestors shout slogans and wave Bulgarian national flags during an anti-government protest in Sofia, on July 11, 2020. - The…
VOA News on Iran

Iran: ‘Human Error’ Caused Ukraine Crash

Security officers and Red Crescent workers are seen at the site where the Ukraine International Airlines plane crashed after…
Europe

Duda Claims Victory in Too-Close-to-Call Polish Election

A man walks by campaign posters showing two contenders in Poland's presidential election runoff to be held Sunday, conservative…
Europe

Thousands Call on Bulgarian Government to Resign in Anti-graft Protests

Anti-government protest in Sofia
Europe

Czech Diplomat Sees Spat With China Through History’s Lens

FILE - In this file photo taken Monday, Jan. 13, 2020, mayor of Prague Zdenek Hrib, left, and Taipei city mayor Ko Wen-je shake…