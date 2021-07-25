Europe

France Passes Bill on Vaccine Rules, Health Pass

By Agence France-Presse
July 25, 2021 09:07 PM
A woman holds a placard reading "No to the health pass" during a demonstration against the compulsory vaccination for certain workers and the mandatory use of a health pass called for the French government, in Nantes, France, July 24, 2021.
PARIS - The French parliament early Monday approved a bill that will make COVID-19 vaccinations mandatory for health workers as well as require a health pass in a wide array of social venues as France battles with a fourth wave of coronavirus infections.

Visitors heading to museums, cinemas or swimming pools in France are already denied entry if they cannot produce a pass showing that they have been vaccinated against COVID-19 or have had a recent negative test. The pass has been required for large-scale festivals or to go clubbing.

Beginning in August, the pass will further be needed to enter restaurants and bars and for long-distance train and plane journeys.

The measures contained in the bill are to expire November 15. A final green light from the constitutional court, the nation's top jurisdiction, will be needed before the law can take effect.

From around 4,000 new cases a day at the start of July, daily infections in France have gradually increased, topping 22,000 last week, with hospitalizations also on the rise.

Like many other countries across Europe, France is dealing with the highly contagious delta variant, first identified in India, which is threatening to prolong the pandemic and derail economic recovery.

Authorities are stepping up efforts to facilitate mass vaccination and are ramping up outreach to those who have not made appointments.

As of Sunday, 49.3% of France's population of 67 million people had received two doses of a COVID-19 vaccine — or one done of a single-shot vaccine — still far from any threshold some experts say could help largely curb COVID-19 transmission, a mechanism called "herd immunity."

Experts of the country's Institut Pasteur said earlier this year a total easing of restrictions in the country could be envisaged without epidemic resurgence if more than 90% of adults received a vaccine.
 

