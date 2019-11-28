Europe

France to Reconsider Conditions of Military Role in Africa

By Associated Press
November 28, 2019 11:20 AM
A woman looks at portraits of French soldiers, from left, Clement Frison Roche, Julien Carette, Pierre Bockel and Benjamin…
A woman looks at portraits of French soldiers killed in the helicopter collision fighting Islamic State group-linked extremists in Mali, Nov. 27, 2019.

PARIS - French President Emmanuel Macron says France will reconsider the conditions of its military operation in West and Central Africa, after a helicopter collision killed 13 soldiers fighting Islamic State group-linked extremists.
                   
Macron told reporters Thursday that “our mission there is important, yet what we are now living in the Sahel leads us to look into all strategic options.”
                   
He said the French government and armed forces will work on the issue in the coming weeks.
                   
The Monday night crash led to France's highest military death toll in nearly four decades.
                   
Macron this week defended France's largest overseas military mission, which involves 4,500 troops, saying it is aimed at enhancing France's own security and providing support to African countries.
                   
A national tribute ceremony will take place Monday in Paris.

Related Stories

A French soldier arrives with flowers at the 5th Combat Helicopter Regiment (5th RHC) base in Uzein near Pau, France, November…
Africa
France Mourns Soldiers Killed in Mali
Paris is determined to pursue Sahel operations, as are questions raised about its limits
Lisa Bryant
By Lisa Bryant
Tue, 11/26/2019 - 22:07
Africa's Sahel region
Extremism Watch
US Adds Mali Jihadist to Global Terrorist List
Amadou Kouffa is a member of JNIM, which has been blamed for the deaths of more than 500 civilians and the kidnapping of dozens of others in attacks in the Sahel region
Default Author Profile
By Rikar Hussein
Thu, 11/07/2019 - 19:23
(FILES) In this file photo taken on September 22, 2018 Malian soldiers take part in celebrations marking Mali's 58th…
Africa
Amid Mourning, Malians Press for Action Against Terrorists
After 54 deaths at a military outpost, it's high time people 'mobilized' against terrorists, an activist says
Default Author Profile
By Lamissa Sangare
Mon, 11/04/2019 - 20:16
AP logo
Written By
Associated Press
Europe

Death Toll Rises in Quake Ravaged Albania

Emergency personnel carry a body during a search for survivors in a collapsed building in Durres, after an earthquake shook Albania, Nov. 28, 2019.
Europe

France to Reconsider Conditions of Military Role in Africa

A woman looks at portraits of French soldiers, from left, Clement Frison Roche, Julien Carette, Pierre Bockel and Benjamin…
Europe

Macron Urges Big Strategic NATO Discussion at London Summit

French President Emmanuel Macron, left, and NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg walk out of the lobby after a meeting at…
Europe

Turkey Calls on NATO to Support its Security Concerns

Turkey's Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu, right, and Masrour Barzani, Prime Minister of Iraqi Kurdish Regional Government, speak to journalists after their talks, in Ankara, Turkey, Nov. 28, 2019.
Europe

Opponents Attack Johnson's Character as UK Election Looms

Britain's Prime Minister and Conservative Party leader, Boris Johnson visits Chulmleigh College while campaigning for the…