Europe

France Reopens Schools with New Safety Measures

By VOA News
September 01, 2020 11:21 AM
A teacher, wearing a protective face mask, teaches students in a classroom at the College Henri Matisse school in Nice, France, Sept. 1, 2020.
A teacher, wearing a protective face mask, teaches students in a classroom at the College Henri Matisse school in Nice, France, Sept. 1, 2020.

Millions of French children returned to school Tuesday under new safety regulations, despite a recent rise in virus infections, in a nationwide experiment aimed at bridging inequality and reviving the economy.

From his social media accounts, French President Emmanuel Macron urged people to wear masks. In an Instagram video, directed at France's more than 12 million schoolchildren heading to school, Macron said while wearing a mask, "The virus is still there, and you have to protect yourself."

On Twitter, Macron wrote: “The challenges of this new school year are numerous, but we are finally all together! Let us show the same responsibility as in recent months. Welcome back everyone!”

Masks are required throughout the school day — breaks and music classes included — for all students 11 and over, and all teachers and school staff. Hand-washing stations, social distancing and staggered play time also are part of the new routine.

Teachers and parents alike expressed concern about the new regulations and what they would mean for the upcoming school year but generally supported the preventative rules.

Masks also are mandatory starting Tuesday in all French workplaces, as the government encourages parents to return to their jobs while trying to keep infections under control.

France reported 3,082 new coronavirus cases Monday, down from recent days, but still higher than European neighbors and well above the few hundred daily cases reported in May and June, before summer holidays sent infections rising again. France has more than 30,600 deaths related to the virus.

Nations across Europe are seeking ways to get children back into the classroom safely and their economies functioning once again. At the same time, officials have expressed fears of a “second wave” of infections as people go inside and spend more time together as the fall season arrives.

 

Related Stories

The pack rides along the beach of the Promenade des Anglais during the first stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 156…
Europe
As COVID-19 Cases Rise, Tour de France Sets Off
France’s legendary bike race is fraught with uncertainty — including whether coronavirus will force its early end
Lisa Bryant
By Lisa Bryant
Sat, 08/29/2020 - 18:16
Some enjoy Notre Dame cathedral in Paris, mask-free, despite the city's surging cases. (Lisa Bryant/VOA)
COVID-19 Pandemic
France, Europe Scramble to Avoid Coronavirus Resurgence
New mask requirements spread in France as number of cases surges
Lisa Bryant
By Lisa Bryant
Mon, 08/17/2020 - 21:45
Assa Traore, wearing a shirt that reads: “Justice for Adama, without Justice you will never be in Peace,” attends an interview…
Europe
Quest for Justice Helps Fuel Black Rights Fight in France
Now France is seeing a growing pushback against police violence and racism
AP logo
By Associated Press
Fri, 07/17/2020 - 11:14
VOA logo
By
VOA News

Latest News

Europe

France Reopens Schools with New Safety Measures

A teacher, wearing a protective face mask, teaches students in a classroom at the College Henri Matisse school in Nice, France, Sept. 1, 2020.
East Asia Pacific

Czech Senate Leader Declares 'I Am a Taiwanese' in Speech to Self-Ruled Island's Parliament

Czech Senate President Milos Vystrcil delivers a speech at the Legislative Yuan in Taipei, Taiwan, Sept. 1. 2020.
Europe

Charlie Hebdo Re-Runs Prophet Mohammad Cartoons to Mark Attack Trial

A woman pays tribute in front of a wreath of flowers, outside the satirical newspaper Charlie Hebdo's former office, after a…
Europe

Turkey-Greece Maritime Squabble Risks 'Unfortunate War'

Worships from Greece, Italy, Cyprus and France, participate in a joint military exercise which was held from 26-28 of August, south of Turkey in eastern Mediterranean sea, Aug. 31, 2020.
VOA News on China

Czech Republic Pushes Back on China Over Senate Visit to Taiwan

Czech Senate chairman Milos Vystrcil delivers a speech at an investment forum in Taipei,Taiwan.