Europe

France Says Further Restrictions Possible If Coronavirus Surge Continues

By VOA News
October 12, 2020 01:02 PM
Stacked chairs in front of a cafe in Lille, northern France, Oct. 12, 2020.
Stacked chairs in front of a cafe in Lille, northern France, Oct. 12, 2020. Lille has been placed under maximum virus alert.

French Prime Minister Jean Castex warned Monday that France could impose further restrictions — including a lockdown — as the coronavirus is spreading rapidly, and the situation in hospitals is deteriorating there.

In an interview with news broadcaster France Info on Monday, Castex said the country was facing a "strong" second wave of new infections and urged that all citizens be mobilized, saying, "There can be no more slackening."

The government announced nine large cities, including Paris and Marseille, will be placed under maximum virus alert beginning Tuesday. While local governments have objected, bars and other public establishments will be closed in those areas. Castex called on French residents to limit private gatherings in their homes.

The prime minister said the French Defense Council will meet this week to examine epidemiological data “to see if there is a reason to go farther.” He said a "general lockdown" of the country "must be avoided by all means," but said no option is being excluded.

President Emmanuel Macron is expected to address the nation later Monday.

According to the Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Center, France currently has 732,434 infections and more than 32,600 deaths. It ranks second in Europe behind Spain in the number of cases.

 

Related Stories

People wait to test for COVID-19 at a government hospital in Jammu, India, Monday, Oct.5, 2020. India, the second worst…
COVID-19 Pandemic
Global COVID Count is More Than 37 Million 
US, Brazil, each have more than 7 million cases 
VOA logo
By VOA News
Sun, 10/11/2020 - 07:06 AM
A street vendor wearing a mask amid COVID-19 sells cheese, beans, and sweets in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Friday, Oct. 9, 2020…
COVID-19 Pandemic
Brazil Passes Coronavirus Milestone; Europe Faces 2nd Outbreak
WHO says 'no new answers' to worldwide spike in cases
VOA logo
By VOA News
Sat, 10/10/2020 - 02:58 PM
FILE - The U.S. flag is seen over the company logo for Johnson & Johnson to celebrate the 75th anniversary of the company's listing at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, Sept. 17, 2019.
Europe
EU Contracts with Johnson & Johnson on Possible COVID-19 Vaccine
Announcement comes in light of fresh spike across Europe forcing countries to reintroduce previously relaxed COVID-19 restrictions, including shutdown of bars, restaurants and gyms
VOA logo
By VOA News
Thu, 10/08/2020 - 01:08 PM
A teacher, wearing a protective face mask, teaches students in a classroom at the College Henri Matisse school in Nice, France, Sept. 1, 2020.
Europe
France Reopens Schools with New Safety Measures
Teachers and parents alike express concern about new regulations and what they would mean for upcoming school year but generally support preventative rules
VOA logo
By VOA News
Tue, 09/01/2020 - 11:21 AM
VOA logo
By
VOA News

Latest News

Europe

Lithuania's Center-Right Heads Toward An Election Win

Lithuania's Homeland Union–Lithuanian Christian Democrats party Chairman Gabrielius Landsbergis speaks to the media.
USA

Kardashians Join California's Armenian Diaspora in Mobilizing Amid Nagorno-Karabakh Conflict

Television personality Kim Kardashian attends a panel for the documentary "Kim Kardashian West: The Justice Project"
Europe

Will Britain’s Brexit Chickens Come Home to Roost? 

Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson shakes hands with U.S. President Donald Trump during a welcoming ceremony at the NATO…
Europe

Poland Evacuates 750 people as WWII Tallboy Bomb is Defused

Map of Oswiecim Poland
Europe

Germany Calling for EU Sanctions on Belarusian President

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko takes his oath of office during his inauguration ceremony at the Palace of the…