France's Macron to Travel to Russia Soon

PARIS - French President Emmanuel Macron on Saturday said he would soon travel to Russia for more talks with his counterpart Vladimir Putin.

"Trust-building talks initiated with President Putin at Fort Bregancon continue," Macron said in a tweet, mentioning European security, regional conflicts and climate change as key themes. "I will travel soon to Russia."

Macron and Putin held a video call on Friday. Macron has called for Europe to re-examine its strategic partnership with Russia, saying that a policy of defiance towards Moscow in recent years had failed.