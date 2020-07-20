Europe

Frankfurt Security Officials Ban Parties After Saturday Riot

By VOA News
July 20, 2020 11:57 AM
FILE - Police officers wearing face masks are pictured during a rally against restrictions in place to limit the spread of the coronavirus, in Frankfurt, Germany, May 23, 2020.
FILE - Police officers wearing face masks are pictured during a rally against restrictions in place to limit the spread of the coronavirus, in Frankfurt, Germany, May 23, 2020.

Police and security officials in Frankfurt, Germany, announced Monday they have banned late gatherings in that city’s opera square after a party there turned violent over the weekend, resulting in 39 arrests.

The square – known locally as the “Opernplatz” - had become a popular gathering place for what locals called “corona parties” as German clubs and bars remain closed because of the COVID pandemic.  

Officials say as many as 3,000 people attended such a gathering Saturday and it was mostly peaceful through the night. But Frankfurt police chief Gerhard Beres said in early hours of Sunday, a brawl broke out and as police moved to stop it and help a bleeding man, the crowd turned on them, pelting them with bottles.

Beres said police arrested 39 suspected bottle-throwers, eight of whom were still in custody Sunday. Police said 29 of the 39 suspects arrested came to Frankfurt from outside.

At a news conference in Frankfurt Monday, Beres, and Frankfurt Security Chief Markus Frank condemned the actions of those who committed the violence and announced the square would now be closed after midnight Fridays and Saturdays. He said the goal was to send a signal to “troublemakers” that “it is just not worth it to come to Frankfurt.”

 

VOA logo
By
VOA News

Latest News

Europe

Frankfurt Security Officials Ban Parties After Saturday Riot

FILE - Police officers wearing face masks are pictured during a rally against restrictions in place to limit the spread of the coronavirus, in Frankfurt, Germany, May 23, 2020.
Europe

Separatists Protest Spanish Royals' Visit to Rural Catalonia 

Pro-independence Catalan demonstrators march towards Vimbodi, northeastern Spain, July 20, 2020 during a protest against the visit of Spain's King Felipe VI and Queen Letizia.
COVID-19 Pandemic

UK Coronavirus Vaccine Prompts Immune Response in Early Test

Screen grab taken from video issued by Britain's Oxford University, showing a person being injected as part of the first human…
Europe

Amber Heard Accuses Johnny Depp of Abuse During Relationship

Amber Heard arrives at the High Court, in London, Monday, July 20, 2020.
Europe

EU Negotiators Resume Recovery Talks; Leaders Express Optimism

German Chancellor Angela Merkel wears a protective face mask as she arrives for the continuation of an EU summit meeting in Brussels, Belgium, July 20, 2020.