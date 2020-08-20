Europe

French, German Leaders Meet to Discuss EU Economy, Other Issues 

By VOA News
August 20, 2020 02:23 PM
French president Emmanuel Macron (C) and his wife Brigitte Macron (R) welcomes German Chancellor Angela Merkel at Fort de…
French president Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte Macron (R) welcome German Chancellor Angela Merkel at Fort de Bregancon, in Bormes-les-Mimosas, south-east of France, Aug. 20, 2020.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President Emmanuel Macron met Thursday at the French presidential retreat on the Mediterranean Sea to discuss the post-COVID-19 economy and other pressing issues facing the European Union. 

Macron and his wife, Brigitte, greeted Merkel on the grounds of Fort De Bregancon, on the French Riveria — France's southeastern coast on the Mediterranean. The leaders exchanged bows instead of handshakes, posed for a socially distant photo op, then put on masks as they went inside for their talks. 

An official with Macron’s administration said, along with the COVID-19 pandemic, the talks were expected to include Lebanon, the contested election in Belarus, Mali's coup d'etat and tensions between Greece and Turkey. 

The two leaders led discussions last month that resulted in EU leaders agreeing to an $887 billion COVID-19 recovery plan designed to revive the economies of its member states. 

Attention is now turning to what else the duo can deliver in the time left before they get distracted by the German chancellor's succession and France's 2022 presidential election. 

 

 

Related Stories

As Poland Hails US Troop Deal, Germany Fears Weakening of NATO
00:02:43
USA
As Poland Hails US Troop Deal, Germany Fears Weakening of NATO
5,500 US troops to be permanently deployed in Poland
Henry Ridgwell
By Henry Ridgwell
Mon, 08/17/2020 - 17:03
German Chancellor Angela Merkel wears a protective face mask as she arrives for the continuation of an EU summit meeting in Brussels, Belgium, July 20, 2020.
COVID-19 Pandemic
Merkel Urges Germans to Follow COVID Restrictions as Cases Surge
German chancellor expresses concern after cases double in three weeks; 1,390 new infections reported Tuesday
VOA logo
By VOA News
Tue, 08/18/2020 - 15:26
German Chancellor Angela Merkel welcomes Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte before a meeting at the German governmental…
Europe
Merkel: Unclear if EU Will Approve Recovery Fund Plan This Week
The German chancellor says members are still far apart on how the package should be designed
VOA logo
By VOA News
Mon, 07/13/2020 - 15:41
VOA logo
By
VOA News

Latest News

Europe

French, German Leaders Meet to Discuss EU Economy, Other Issues 

French president Emmanuel Macron (C) and his wife Brigitte Macron (R) welcomes German Chancellor Angela Merkel at Fort de…
Europe

Teen Climate Activist Greta Thunberg Meets Angela Merkel

German Chancellor Angela Merkel talks to climate activists Luisa Neubauer and Greta Thunberg at the Chancellery in Berlin, Germany, Aug. 20, 2020.
COVID-19 Pandemic

WHO Begins Discussions on Russia Vaccine

A scientist works inside a laboratory of the Gamaleya Research Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology during the production…
Europe

EU Sanctions Belarus Officials, But Lacks Leverage Against 'Europe's Last Dictator'

European Council President Charles Michel gestures as he speaks at a video press conference in Brussels, Belgium, Aug. 19, 2020.
Europe

Russian Opposition Leader Hospitalized After Suspected Poison Attack

FILE - Russian opposition politician Alexei Navalny takes part in a rally to mark the 5th anniversary of opposition politician Boris Nemtsov's murder and to protest against proposed amendments to the country's constitution, in Moscow, Feb. 29, 2020.