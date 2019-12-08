Europe

French Official: France Ready to Take Trump's Tariff Threat to WTO

By Reuters
December 08, 2019 08:46 AM
French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire speaks during a news conference on the side lines of the World Bank/IMF Annual Meetings…
FILE - French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire speaks during a news conference on the side lines of the World Bank/IMF Annual Meetings in Washington, Oct. 18, 2019.

PARIS - France is ready to go to the World Trade Organization to challenge U.S. President Donald Trump's threat to put tariffs on champagne and other French goods in a row over a planned French tax on internet companies, the finance minister said on Sunday.

"We are ready to take this to an international court, notably the WTO, because the national tax on digital companies touches U.S. companies in the same way as EU or French companies or Chinese. It is not discriminatory," French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said on France 3 television.
 

 

