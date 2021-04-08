Europe

French Open Delayed Due to COVID-19

By VOA News
April 08, 2021 10:31 AM
FILE - Rows of empty seats are seen at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris as Serbia's Novak Djokovic and Spain's Rafael Nadal warm up for the final match of the French Open tennis tournament, Oct. 11, 2020.
FILE - Rows of empty seats are seen at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris as Serbia's Novak Djokovic and Spain's Rafael Nadal warm up for the final match of the French Open tennis tournament, Oct. 11, 2020.

The French Open has been delayed by one week because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the governing body of the tennis tournament said Thursday.

The French Tennis Federation said first-round matches will now begin on May 30 instead of May 23 because of sharp spikes in coronavirus infections in France. 

The postponement marks the second year in a row the French Open has been disrupted by the pandemic.

The federation postponed last year’s tournament to September and limited daily attendance to 1,000 people.

This year’s delay came as hospitals in France struggle to handle the surge in coronavirus cases. The government recently imposed new lockdown restrictions to contain the spikes, including a month-long domestic travel ban and a three-week school closure.

The federation said the decision to delay was aimed at ensuring that “as many spectators as possible” would be able to safely attend the event.

Federation president Gilles Moreton said public authorities, the governing bodies of global tennis events, broadcasters and other partners were first consulted before announcing the delay.

The federation was roundly criticized for postponing last year’s French Open without first consulting with the top men’s and women’s events.

 

Related Stories

People enjoy a sunny and warm weather in Paris
COVID-19 Pandemic
France’s Macron Orders Third Lockdown, Closes Schools
Country sees a third wave of COVID-19, with death toll nearing 100,000
VOA logo
By VOA News
Wed, 03/31/2021 - 11:01 PM
A man leaves a vaccination site with a sign reading "No vaccination with the AstraZeneca vaccine today," in Saint-Jean-de-Luz, southwestern France, March 16, 2021.
COVID-19 Pandemic
France Battles a Third Wave of COVID Infections
As the situation in Paris deteriorates and deaths in the country top 90,000, French leaders are under pressure to impose another general lockdown
Nicolas Pinault, VOA French to Africa journalist
By Nicolas Pinault
Tue, 03/16/2021 - 10:55 AM
VOA logo
By
VOA News

Latest News

Europe

French Open Delayed Due to COVID-19

FILE - Rows of empty seats are seen at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris as Serbia's Novak Djokovic and Spain's Rafael Nadal warm up for the final match of the French Open tennis tournament, Oct. 11, 2020.
Europe

Bulgarian Cave Remains Reveal Surprises About Earliest Homo Sapiens in Europe

Excavations at Bacho Kiro Cave in Bulgaria
USA

Violence Against Jews Rose Last Year in US, Germany

A rose is placed at the Gleis 17 (Platform 17) memorial, a platform at Berlin-Grunewald train station from where Jewish citizens were deported by train to the Nazi concentration camps between 1941 and 1945, in Berlin, Germany, Jan. 27, 2021.
Europe

Little-Noticed Proposal Would Link Britain, Three Former Colonies

FILE - In this Wednesday, March 29, 2017 file photo British Union flag waves in front of the Elizabeth Tower at Houses of…
Europe

Norwegian Coast Guard Postpones Salvage of Abandoned Ship

The Dutch cargo ship Eemslift Hendrika is seen in the Norwegian Sea, April 6, 2021.