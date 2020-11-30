Europe

French Police Charged in Beating, Racial Abuse of Black Man

By Agence France-Presse
November 30, 2020 03:46 AM
Youths overturn a construction hut during a demonstration against a security law that would restrict sharing images of police,…
Youths overturn a construction hut during a demonstration against a security law that would restrict sharing images of police, Nov. 28, 2020 in Paris.

PARIS - Four French police officers have been charged in connection to the beating and racial abuse of a black music producer, a judicial source said Monday, days after the incident in Paris that intensified controversy over a proposed security law. 

The beating of music producer Michel Zecler — exposed in video footage published last week — has become a focus of anger against the police, who critics accuse of institutionalized racism and targeting black and Arab people. 

Tens of thousands protested Saturday against a security bill, which would restrict the right to publish images of on-duty police. Police said 81 people were arrested at the protests, with Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin saying the violence was unacceptable. 

An investigating magistrate ruled early Monday morning to charge the officers with "willful violence by a person holding public authority" and forgery, a judicial source told AFP. 

Two remain behind bars, while the other two were put on conditional release, the source added. 

Paris prosecutor Remy Heitz on Sunday had called for the officers to be charged specifically with using racial abuse.

Fire-fighters pull off a fire on a burning car during a demonstration against a security law that would restrict sharing images…
Fire-fighters pull off a fire on a burning car during a demonstration against a security law that would restrict sharing images of police, Nov. 28, 2020 in Paris.

Racial abuse charges

Ahead of the charges, the four officers had been questioned by the police's National Police Inspectorate General on suspicion of using violence and racial abuse. 

Heitz said three of the officers should remain in custody "to avoid the perpetrators communicating or putting pressure on witnesses." 

He also called for charges of intentional violence, racial abuse and posting a false police report. 

The fourth officer, who arrived on the scene later and fired a tear gas canister, should be freed under conditions and charged with intentional violence, he said. 

The four officers had a good service record before the incident, he said, and claimed they had acted "out of fear." 

Zecler had been stopped for not wearing a mask and because of a strong smell of cannabis. But only a tiny quantity of the substance was found, he said. 

Lawyers representing three of the officers declined to comment Monday on the charges. 

Law controversy

Commentators say that the images of the beating, first published by the Loopsider news site, might never have been made public if the contentious Article 24 of the security legislation was made law. 

The bill would criminalize publishing images of on-duty police with the intent of harming their "physical or psychological integrity." 

It was passed by the National Assembly although it is awaiting Senate approval. 

Related Stories

FILE - In this Tuesday, Nov.24, 2020 file photo, demonstrators march with a banner that reads "Vote for Macron they said",…
Europe
Macron Calls Images of Police Beating Black Man Shameful for France 
Prosecutors are investigating violent arrest of Michel Zecler after CCTV footage of the incident was released
Reuters logo
By Reuters
Fri, 11/27/2020 - 06:11 PM
AFP logo
By
Agence France-Presse

Latest News

Europe

UK Inquiry Looks into Role of Air Pollution in Death of Girl

Britain Air Pollution
Europe

Dozens Reported Detained in Anti-Lukashenko Marches in Belarus 

Demonstrators, some of them wearing face masks to help curb the spread of the coronavirus attend an opposition rally to protest…
Europe

Court Orders France to Rethink 30-Person Limit on Worship 

Church-goers wearing face masks attend a church service at Saint-Francois-Xavier church in Paris, France, Nov. 29, 2020.
Europe

Opposition Calls on Hungary's Orban to Sack Museum Head for Likening Soros to Hitler 

FILE PHOTO: Billionaire investor George Soros speaks to the audience at the Schumpeter Award in Vienna, Austria June 21, 2019…
Europe

Pandemic Calls off Christmas Markets in Europe

People walk at the Roemerberg square in central Frankfurt, Germany, Nov. 27, 2020.