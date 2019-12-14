Europe

Frustrated Climate Activists Dump Manure Outside Madrid Summit

By Reuters
December 14, 2019 07:17 PM
Climate change activists of Extinction Rebellion take part in a performance in front of U.N. Climate Change Conference (COP25)…
Climate change activists of Extinction Rebellion take part in a performance in front of the U.N. Climate Change Conference (COP25) in Madrid, Spain, Dec. 14, 2019.

MADRID - Green activists dumped horse manure and staged a mock hanging outside the venue of a U.N. climate summit in Madrid on Saturday, airing their frustration at the failure of world leaders to take meaningful action against global warming.

Led by grass-roots group Extinction Rebellion, the actions were timed to coincide with the closing of the COP25 summit, where negotiators have been unable to agree on how to implement the 2015 Paris climate agreement.

"Just like rearranging deck chairs on the Titanic, this COP's fiddling of carbon accounting and negotiating of Article 6 is not commensurate to the planetary emergency we face," Extinction Rebellion said in a statement.

Twelve members of the group stood on melting blocks of ice, nooses drawn tight around their necks to symbolize the 12 months remaining until the next summit, when the Paris deal enters a make-or-break implementation phase.

Attached to the pile of manure was a short message to leaders saying, "The horses--- stops here."

In contrast to a protest held last weekend, in which hundreds of demonstrators blocked one of Madrid's central shopping streets for a mass disco dance, the mood at the gathering was subdued.

'Nothing has really changed'

"Even if they reach an agreement, it's still not enough. This is the 25th COP they've had and nothing has really changed," protester Emma Deane told Reuters from her perch atop an ice block, holding her young daughter in her arms. "She's going to grow up in a world where there's no food on the shelves, and that breaks my heart."

Still, Extinction Rebellion spokesman Ronan McNern stressed the importance of humor in the face of the climate crisis.

"Out of s--- comes the best roses. We hope that the international community comes together to create a beautiful future," McNern said.

Related Stories

FILE - Swedish girl Greta Thunberg, 15, holds a placard reading "School strike for the climate" during a manifestation against climate change outside the Swedish parliament in Stockholm, Sweden, Nov. 30, 2018.
Europe
Teenage Climate Change Activist Thundberg Named Time's Person of the Year
Greta Thunberg is the youngest person to win award after quickly evolving into one of the world's most prominent climate change activists
VOA logo
By VOA News
Wed, 12/11/2019 - 11:04
00:02:56
Europe
More Wind Power, Renewables Needed to Fight Climate Change, Experts Warn
The International Energy Agency says even the current rapid growth in renewables isn’t enough to fight rising greenhouse emissions
Lisa Bryant
By Lisa Bryant
Mon, 12/09/2019 - 12:16
People attend a climate change protest in Brussels, Belgium, Dec. 8, 2019.
Europe
Thousands Form Human Chain in Brussels in Climate Change Demo
Some 2,400 people took part in the peaceful demonstration, police said, which encircled the Belgian federal parliament and the Royal Palace
Reuters logo
By Reuters
Sun, 12/08/2019 - 14:37
In this Wednesday, July 10, 2019 photo, World Bank’s Chief Executive Officer Kristalina Georgieva,center, along with other…
South & Central Asia
Poor Women Take the Strain as Climate Change Pushes Men to Leave Home
The study's findings chime with the views of many aid agencies and disaster experts, who say women and girls are suffering disproportionately from the effects of climate change
Reuters logo
By Reuters
Mon, 11/25/2019 - 15:57
Reuters logo
Written By
Reuters
Europe

Frustrated Climate Activists Dump Manure Outside Madrid Summit

Climate change activists of Extinction Rebellion take part in a performance in front of U.N. Climate Change Conference (COP25)…
Europe

Johnson's Win May Deliver Brexit But Could Risk UK's Breakup

Protesters holding a Scottish flag with European stars gather in front of the Scottish Court of Session in Edinburgh, Scotland,…
Europe

'Let The Healing Begin,' British Prime Minister Says After Election

People scuffle with police during an anti-Boris Johnson demonstration, at Trafalgar Square in central London, Dec. 13, 2019.
Press Freedom

Serbian Opposition Activists Block State TV-Radio Building Over Media Freedom Concerns

Members of the Independent Journalists' Association hold a poster shows a journalist Milan Jovanovic in his burned house that…
Europe

Britain Takes Decisive Electoral Turn

People stand behind a banner supporting the results of the general election, in London, Britain, December 13, 2019. REUTERS…