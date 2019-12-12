Europe

Future of Brexit at Stake in Britain Election

By VOA News
December 12, 2019 02:52 AM
Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson drives a JCB through a symbolic wall with the Conservative Party slogan 'Get Brexit Done' in the digger bucket, during an election campaign event at the JCB manufacturing facility in Uttoxeter, England.
Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson drives a JCB through a symbolic wall with the Conservative Party slogan 'Get Brexit Done' in the digger bucket, during an election campaign event at the JCB manufacturing facility in Uttoxeter, England.

Voters in Britain are casting ballots Thursday in an early general election that may bring a long-awaited resolution to the departure from the European Union they approved in a 2016 referendum.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson focused his campaigning efforts on a slogan to "Get Brexit Done." He says a parliamentary majority for his Conservative Party would allow him to push through a previously rejected divorce deal with the EU and carry out Brexit by January 31.

His challenger, Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn, said if he wins Britain will hold a new referendum to ask if people still want to leave the European Union, or would rather stay in the 28-member bloc.

Johnson took office in July after his predecessor, Theresa May, failed in her repeated attempts to get parliament to approve the deal she reached with the EU. May also tried during her tenure to strengthen her Brexit negotiating position by calling an early election, but the move backfired with the Conservatives losing seats.

Opinion polls ahead of Thursday's voting suggested Johnson's party was favored to win, but that the race appeared to tighten in the final days of campaigning.

Official results are expected early Friday.

 

Related Stories

Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson talks during a question and answer session, part of a General Election campaign visit to Ferguson's Transport in Washington, England, Dec. 9, 2019.
Europe
Britain Set for Crunch Election, But Brexit Agony Will Likely Continue
Political leaders making a final push for votes ahead of Thursday’s general election, which has been dominated by the issue of Britain’s exit from the European Union
Henry Ridgwell
By Henry Ridgwell
Mon, 12/09/2019 - 18:21
Prime Minister Boris Johnson looks on as he visits Bassetlaw District General Hospital, during their General Election campaign…
Europe
Johnson to Promise ‘Christmas Present’ Brexit Push
Britain’s prime minister makes a pitch to voters Sunday: Brexit and freezes to income tax, value-added sales tax and social security payments
Reuters logo
By Reuters
Sun, 11/24/2019 - 02:01
VOA logo
Written By
VOA News
Europe

Future of Brexit at Stake in Britain Election

Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson drives a JCB through a symbolic wall with the Conservative Party slogan 'Get Brexit Done' in the digger bucket, during an election campaign event at the JCB manufacturing facility in Uttoxeter, England.
Europe

After Talks Tackling the War in East Ukraine, What Next for the Donbass?

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy arrives to the Elysee Palace, Monday, Dec. 9, 2019 in Paris. The leaders of Russia,…
Science & Health

EU Leaders Offer Money to Reluctant East to Push 2050 Climate Neutrality

Smoke rises from chimneys of the Turow power plant located by the Turow lignite coal mine near the town of Bogatynia, Poland,…
Europe

Kosovo Declares Nobel Laureate Handke Unwelcome

Austrian author Peter Handke is pictured at his house, following the announcement he won the 2019 Nobel Prize in Literature, in…
Europe

China Reportedly Threatens Tiny Faroe Islands Over Huawei

People wait for the start of a total solar eclipse on a hill beside a hotel overlooking the sea and Torshavn, the capital city…