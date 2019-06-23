Europe

Gay-Pride Parade Kicks Off In Kyiv

By RFE/RL
June 23, 2019 08:09 AM
Participants take part at the Equality March, organized by the LGBT community in Kiev
Participants take part at the Equality March, organized by the LGBT community in Kyiv, June 23, 2019.

KYIV - Thousands of supporters of LGBT rights are marching in the Ukrainian capital Kyiv under a heavy police presence.

Organizers of the "March of Equality" have said that they expect 10,000 people to participate in the event on June 23.

Several Western diplomats are also attending the event.

Police said that nine people were arrested on suspicion of preparing provocations against participants in the Kyiv Pride event.

Organizers have said that their goal is to promote “full respect” for the rights of the lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender (LGBT) minority.

The Pride parade has been held in Kyiv since 2016 amid protests by opponents, including right-wing activists and representatives of religious organizations

Related Stories

Participants hold signs during the annual Gay Pride parade in Jerusalem, June 6, 2019.
Middle East
Jerusalem Gay Pride Parade Draws Revelers, Police
Thousands march through central Jerusalem in the city's gay pride parade, an annual festival that exposes long-simmering tensions between Israel's secular and Jewish ultra-Orthodox camps
Default Author Profile
By Associated Press
June 06, 2019
An activist holds up a rainbow flag to celebrate inside Botswana High Court in Gaborone on June 11, 2019. Botswana's Court ruled on June 11 in favour of decriminalising homosexuality, handing down a landmark verdict greeted with joy by gay rights…
Africa
Botswana Decriminalizes Gay Sex, Raising Hopes for Equal Rights
Botswana becomes the first African nation to decriminalize homosexuality through the courts
Default Author Profile
By Mqondisi Dube
June 11, 2019
Ethiopian Orthodox pilgrims attend a prayer session at the monolithic Orthodox church ahead of Ethiopian Christmas in Lalibela, Ethiopia Jan. 6, 2018.
Africa
Gay Tour Group Stirs Controversy in Ethiopia
Religious leaders in Ethiopia are condemning a U.S. travel company that caters to gay clients for organizing travel to Ethiopian religious sites
Salem Solomon
By Salem Solomon
June 06, 2019
Default Author Profile
Written By
RFE/RL