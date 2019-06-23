Gay-Pride Parade Kicks Off In Kyiv

KYIV - Thousands of supporters of LGBT rights are marching in the Ukrainian capital Kyiv under a heavy police presence.

Organizers of the "March of Equality" have said that they expect 10,000 people to participate in the event on June 23.

Several Western diplomats are also attending the event.

Police said that nine people were arrested on suspicion of preparing provocations against participants in the Kyiv Pride event.

Organizers have said that their goal is to promote “full respect” for the rights of the lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender (LGBT) minority.

The Pride parade has been held in Kyiv since 2016 amid protests by opponents, including right-wing activists and representatives of religious organizations