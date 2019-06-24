Europe

Georgia Ruling Party Announces Reforms Amid Continued Protests

By VOA News
June 24, 2019 06:37 PM
People applaud and listen to a speaker during a protest as opposition demonstrators gather in front of the Georgian Parliament building in Tbilisi, Georgia, June 24, 2019.
People applaud and listen to a speaker during a protest as opposition demonstrators gather in front of the Georgian Parliament building in Tbilisi, Georgia, June 24, 2019.

Thousands of protesters demonstrated in Georgia’s capital for the fifth consecutive day Monday, calling for government reform, a snap election and the resignation of the nation’s interior minister.

On Monday, the leader of Georgia’s ruling Georgian Dream party announced  “large-scale political reform.”

“We will have a parliament where all the existing political actors will be respected,” Georgian Dream Party Chief Bidzina Ivanishvili said.

Ivanishvili announced that next year's parliamentary elections would be organized in a proportional representation system.

But, Ivanishvili’s announcement fell short of satisfying protesters' demands.

Protests began Thursday, in response to a visit by a Russian legislator to Georgia’s parliament.

Sergey Gavrilov, a member of Russia’s parliament, was visiting Georgia to participate in the 26th General Interparliamentary Assembly on Orthodoxy, as a member of the Russian envoy.

Demonstrators attempted to storm the building and police responded by firing rubber bullets and water cannons. In the melee, 240 people were injured and more than 300 protesters were arrested.

Russian-Georgian relations have been tense, following a brief but bloody war in 2008.

Following the police response, protesters mobilized again, calling for the release of detained demonstrators and the resignation of Interior Minister Giorgi Gakharia, whom many see as responsible for the clashes between protesters and police.

Over the course of the demonstrations, the protests expanded into a larger movement against what many perceive as oligarchic control over Georgian politics.

The protests have led to the resignation of parliament speaker Irakli Kobakhidze, although protesters seek larger reforms.

Protests are expected to continue as Ivanishvili asserts that violence is being led by opposition parties, an allegation denied by the opposition.

Related Stories

Young opposition demonstrators wearing masks reading "Russia Occupant " gather in front of the Georgian Parliament building in Tbilisi, Georgia, June 21, 2019.
Europe
Russia, Georgia Trade Barbs After Clashes, Parliamentary Resignations
Moscow, Tbilisi blame each other for unrest in Tbilisi that followed Russian lawmaker's address to parliament from speaker's chair
Default Author Profile
By Ani Chkhikvadze
June 21, 2019
Protesters including students attend a rally against a Russian lawmaker's visit, outside Tbilisi State University in Tbilisi, Georgia June 21, 2019.
Europe
Inaugural Georgian Pride March Postponed
Organizers said the rally would be held at a later date that was yet to be confirmed
Default Author Profile
By Ani Chkhikvadze
June 22, 2019
Opposition demonstrators run away as police fired a volley of tear gas against them at Georgian Parliament during a protest in Tbilisi, Georgia, June 21, 2019.
Europe
Georgian Police Fire Rubber Bullets at Protesters Trying to Storm Parliament
Demonstrators angry that Russian lawmaker addressed parliament from speaker’s chair in Russian language
Default Author Profile
By VOA News
June 20, 2019
Default Author Profile
Written By
VOA News